Michael Jordan’s Scrap With Greg Anthony Set the Tone for the Birth of the Bulls-Knicks Rivalry

By Martin Fenn
 7 days ago
Michael Jordan‘s Chicago Bulls easily swept past the New York Knicks during the 1991 NBA Playoffs, but it was a far different story the following season. Pat Riley‘s team imposed its physical will on Jordan and the Bulls as if to evoke the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of old, ultimately pushing the series to seven games and certifying an aura of villainy for years to come. The tone for the rivalry had actually been set in December 1991, when Jordan nearly came to blows with a rookie guard named Greg Anthony.

