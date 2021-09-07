NextChem, Johnson Matthey team up to commercially develop waste-to-methanol technology

Biopharmaceutical companies are transitioning from the development of standard monoclonal antibody therapies to more intricate antibody structures and new genetic medicines. Not only are these molecules more complex, but scientists are also under tremendous pressure to understand molecular liabilities sooner and close the developability gap in a much shorter time frame. As such, analytical evaluation of these sophisticated samples is getting more complex, more numerous, and results are required in less time. As a result, investigators are in dire need of technologies that are fast and robust enough to keep up with the development pace of next-generation biotherapeutics.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 15 HOURS AGO