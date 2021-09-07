CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

NextChem, Johnson Matthey team up to commercially develop waste-to-methanol technology

hydrocarbonprocessing.com
 9 days ago

A new milestone in Maire Tecnimont Group’s green acceleration roadmap: MyRechemical, NextChem’s subsidiary dedicated to waste-to-chemical technologies, and Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, will jointly cooperate to commercially develop "waste-to-methanol" technology worldwide. This waste-to-methanol technology has its roots in the chemical conversion of non-recyclable municipal waste,...

www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Genetic Engineering News

Advanced Technology to Accelerate Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

Biopharmaceutical companies are transitioning from the development of standard monoclonal antibody therapies to more intricate antibody structures and new genetic medicines. Not only are these molecules more complex, but scientists are also under tremendous pressure to understand molecular liabilities sooner and close the developability gap in a much shorter time frame. As such, analytical evaluation of these sophisticated samples is getting more complex, more numerous, and results are required in less time. As a result, investigators are in dire need of technologies that are fast and robust enough to keep up with the development pace of next-generation biotherapeutics.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
naturalgasworld.com

TotalEnergies, Air Liquide to work on CCS, hydrogen

The French major said it was working to incorporate CCS at a major facility in Normandy. French major TotalEnergies said September 14 it would work with gas company Air Liquide to incorporate carbon storage at a hydrogen facility in Normandy. Air Liquide will take over operations at a hydrogen production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nanowerk.com

Cheaper hydrogen production

(Nanowerk News) Electrolytic hydrogen production powered by renewable energy is seen as an environmentally friendly means to ameliorate global climate and energy problems. In the journal Angewandte Chemie ("Phosphorized CoNi2S4 Yolk-Shell Spheres for Highly Efficient Hydrogen Production via Water and Urea Electrolysis"), a research team has now introduced a novel and inexpensive material for electrodes that may provide for highly efficient, energy-saving hydrogen production: porous, phosphorized CoNi2S4 yolk-shell nanospheres.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mit.edu

J-WAFS announces 2021 Solutions Grants for commercializing water and food technologies

The Abdul Latif Jameel Water and Food Systems Lab (J-WAFS) recently announced the 2021 J-WAFS Solutions grant recipients. The J-WAFS Solutions program aims to propel MIT water- and food-related research toward commercialization. Grant recipients receive one year of financial support, as well as mentorship, networking, and guidance from industry experts, to begin their journey into the commercial world — whether that be in the form of bringing innovative products to market or launching cutting-edge startup companies.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methanol#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Chemical Industry#Nextchem#Maire Tecnimont Group#Jm#Circular#Archive
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

How the UK can become a leader in wind turbine recycling

Although wind is expected to play a key role in environmental sustainability through the decarbonization of power generation, adopting a circular approach across the entire value chain is vital. With over 14,000 wind turbine blades expected to reach the end of their usable life within the next three years in...
ENVIRONMENT
ZDNet

ANU researchers develop atomically-thin semiconductor with 'no energy waste'

Australian National University (ANU) researchers have developed a system to transport data using atomically thin semiconductors. 100,000 times thinner than a sheet of paper, the semiconductor is "extremely energy efficient" due to the researchers claiming it is not "giving off any heat", which results in no energy being wasted. According...
TECHNOLOGY
aibusiness.com

Remotely-controlled vehicle developer Vay aims to launch commercial service in 2022

Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg and former Google CFO Patrick Pichette are among backers. Forget fully driverless cars for now: remotely-controlled vehicle firm Vay said it’s launching services next year. Vay, a mobility company touting autonomous cars that can be managed and driven from a central location, has been testing...
BUSINESS
baltimorenews.net

Jeremy Johnson Murrieta - Advantage of New Technologies for Business

Technology news is now key to any type of business, added Jeremy Johnson Murrieta. From large companies to independent professionals, all of them integrate digital processes in their organizations as an element of differentiation and innovation in the face of competition. Investing in new technology can be expensive and therefore...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Recycling
WDEZ 101.9 FM

AbCellera and Moderna team up to develop antibody therapies

(Reuters) – Peter Thiel-backed AbCellera Biologics Inc said on Wednesday it had entered a multi-year agreement with COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc to develop antibody therapies for multiple diseases. The biotech company said Moderna would have rights to develop and sell the antibodies, based on its mRNA technology, resulting from...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

New Nanomaterial Produces Clean Energy Hydrogen Fuel From Seawater

The material offers the high performance and stability needed for industrial-scale electrolysis, which could produce a clean energy fuel from seawater. Hydrogen fuel derived from the sea could be an abundant and sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, but the potential power source has been limited by technical challenges, including how to practically harvest it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Indonesia moves forward with 1 GW pumped storage hydropower plant

The World Bank has decided to award a $380 million loan to Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources for the construction of the 1,040 MW Upper Cisokan Pumped Storage Power Plant, a project under development since 1986. “The facility will have significant power generation capacity to meet peak demand,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Chevron triples low-carbon investment, pledges $10 B through 2028

U.S. oil producer Chevron pledged to triple to $10 billion its investments in low-carbon fuel and projects through 2028 amid pressure to boost clean-energy markets. Oil producers globally have stepped up plans to transition to a less carbon intensive production. Shareholders and governments are insisting they address their role in climate change and plot a path to sharply cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

BHP aims to have curbed emissions from steelmaking customers by 2050

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – BHP Group on Tuesday laid out its aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 from the operations of its customers by working with them to cut carbon out of their processes. BHP, the world’s biggest miner, has already committed to extinguishing emissions directly from its own...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

How Technology is Fueling Commercial Real Estate

When you think of innovation within the finance and technology sectors, do apartment buildings and mixed-use complexes come to mind? The commercial real estate industry might seem to have gone a long time without significant changes in the way it operates. However, fintech companies like Cadre — a real estate...
REAL ESTATE
theregistrysf.com

Skanska USA Commercial Development Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Washington, D.C. – Skanska, a global development and construction firm, today announced the appointment of Pablo Rabagliati to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As a member of the senior leadership team, Rabagliati will oversee the administration, financial and auditing operations of USA Commercial Development to ensure the company’s strong balance sheet is maintained and well-positioned for market-readiness. This will also include implementation of financial strategies for project planning and development, with a focus on risk-management, accounting, controlling, and reporting that continues to strengthen Skanska’s unique business model of self-financing most of its developments.
BUSINESS
milwaukeesun.com

KIMS to develop lightweight stainless steel technology

Seoul [South Korea], September 6 (ANI/Global Economic): The Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS) under the Ministry of Science and ICT announced on the 3rd that the results of Dr Lee Chang-hoon's team in the steel materials research lab were listed in TOP100 materials selected by 'Scientific Reports.'Dr Lee's research team was recognized for developing the world's first lightweight stainless steel, which is about 20 per cent lighter than existing stainless steel.
ECONOMY
marketresearchtelecast.com

The power companies threaten to stop the nuclear power plants after the announcement of the plan of the Government of Spain to lower the price of electricity

The electricity sector has shown its rejection of the measures announced this Tuesday by the Government of Spain to reduce the electricity bill, after months of rising prices, which have broken the all-time high on numerous occasions. The reaction to the announcement that cut 2.6 billion euros from companies of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Peering into the finer details of hydrogen fuel cells for trucks and busses

Fuel cell control systems will need to be highly sophisticated if the technology is going to find its way into transport, according to German hydrogen and fuel cell research centre ZBT, which is developing it for trucks and busses. In hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen is fed to the anode while...
INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Siemens Gamesa boosts SG 5.X-170 onshore wind turbine to 6.6MW

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has upgraded the 170-metre rotor variant of its 5.X onshore wind platform to have a power rating of 6.6MW. It had previously offered the SG 5.X-170 with a flexible power rating up to 6.2MW, and already offered its 155-metre rotor model with a rating up to 6.6MW.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
torquenews.com

Tesla Battery Research: Latest Breakthrough

Tesla, along with the partners at the battery 500 consortium has been working on the latest research on batteries for electric cars, which has ultimately led to a battery that is capable of withstanding up to 600 charge cycles. The race to improve batteries for electric cars is still raging on. Research is advancing at a dizzying pace with the idea of being able to obtain batteries that offer longer periods of useful life.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy