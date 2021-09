Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) (the “Company”) announced today the declaration of a regular quarterly cash dividend. The $0.02 per share dividend will be paid on October 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021. A total of approximately $1.6 million will be paid on the Company's 79.0 million shares of common stock. This is the Company's seventy-third consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO