Why Companies Need Returnship Programs (Back to Work, Better)

hbr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA conversation with consultant Carol Fishman Cohen about easing people back into the workforce. Carol Fishman Cohen, human resource consultant and CEO of iRelaunch, says that extended career breaks have always been common. Now the pandemic has made them even more widespread. So, companies are increasingly considering formal back-to-work programs and “returnships.” That’s where employers set up special training and support mechanisms to ease people back into work. Cohen speaks about the best practices for organizations and returning workers alike. She’s the author of the HBR article “Return-to-Work Programs Come of Age.”

