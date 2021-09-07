Why Companies Need Returnship Programs (Back to Work, Better)

One of the hardest things about being a leader is disappointing people. And in the workplace, few things are more disappointing for an employee than asking for a raise and being turned down. In some cases, even though the conversation will be difficult for you to have with the employee, you have little choice, your department might be facing budget cuts, and you are doing everything you can to keep your team together. Or perhaps the employee may believe they deserve a raise and have earned it, while you think they are underperforming.

