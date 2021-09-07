CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Man missing in Calcasieu Parish

KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhrEO_0bopONpO00

Family and friends are asking for help in locating a man missing since August 24.

According to a flyer from the Aware Foundation, Robert “Randy” Randall Kilgore II, was last seen around 3am on 8/24/21, on Luke Powers Rd, at the Yogi Bear RV Park in Lake Charles.

Calcasieu Parish deputies confirm that they have an open missing persons investigation on Kilgore.

According to the Aware Foundation, at the time of his disappearance, Randy was last seen wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. Both of his ears are pierced and he wears a ring on his wedding finger. Randy has a small scar on his forehead and a long scar that runs from the base of his neck to his ear, which is visible when his hair is short.

He disappeared in the early morning hours of August 24 during a traffic stop, the flyer states. Kilgore ran away into the woods and hasn't been seen since.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Randy Kilgore II, please call Detective Shelly Trahan with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff‘s Office at 337-431-1331.

Here's his picture:

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
City
Robert, LA
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#The Aware Foundation
KATC News

KATC News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy