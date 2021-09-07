CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Buccaneers spring upset on Commodores

Paris Post-Intelligencer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE (AP) — Linebacker Stephen Scott returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown, and East Tennessee State upset Vanderbilt 23-3 Saturday night to ruin the head coaching debut of Clark Lea at his alma mater. The Buccaneers also became the sixth FCS team to beat an FBS team to open this season and third of the day joining Holy Cross and Montana, which stunned No. 20 Washington. The victory was ETSU’s first over a Power Five program since upsetting North Carolina State on Nov. 7, 1987. “It’s a great win for us, it’s a great win for those kids,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “Every time you go out there, every time you go on the field, you’re making a memory. It’s either a good one or a bad one, and I think tonight we made a memory that is going to be a good one for a long, long, long time.” Scott said, “It’s a wonderful feeling.” Vanderbilt became the first Southeastern Conference program to lose to an FCS program since South Carolina lost to The Citadel in 2015. Lea left a job as defensive coordinator at Notre Dame to take over the challenge of rebuilding the program where he once played fullback. Instead, he joins the man he replaced in Derek Mason losing his debut.

