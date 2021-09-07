CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Never forget, never forgive, never give up

By John Hopkins
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago this Saturday, our world was rocked to the core. Terrorists flew two planes into the Twin Towers in New York, causing the once thought invincible structures to come crashing to the ground. As we face now two decades since the face of evil was shown in unforgettable detail, it is good and proper to reflect and remember.

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Amy & Scott Malin of Trueheart: “Never give up!”

As an entrepreneur, you are going to have tough days. Breathe and remember why you created your business. Focus on the impact you want to make and try not to stress out. Celebrate the tiny wins! You have the opportunity to inspire and empower people to change the world. In...
CELEBRITIES
Sand Hills Express

NYT reporter Dan Barry on 9/11, and messages written in dust

Commentary by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and columnist Dan Barry of The New York Times:. Twenty years on, the call to “Never Forget” still retains its power. The phrase can stir feelings of pain, guilt, even presumption, as if those of us who lived through it could ever forget. We have...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
obsev.com

Woman Admits that She Nearly Went “Full Crazy Wife” After Catching Her Husband on Their Ring Camera

Online comedian Sara Buckley is a busy lady. Besides making content online, she is also a full-time mom, podcast host, and author. And she also loves her husband dearly. So when she was scrolling through her phone while in the parking lot at the grocery store and she noticed an alert on her Ring camera, her protective nature overwhelmed her. And when she saw the video of her husband answering his phone on the front lawn during the work day, she was surprised.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Irving Berlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#The Police And Fire Depts#Americans#The Food Crisis Center
Black Enterprise

Charletta Green Dies Of COVID-19, Her Husband, Troy, Died Hours Later From A Broken Heart

A Detroit family is devastated after two high school sweethearts died within hours of another. Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the couple had planned a family vacation to Florida. Troy became sick before his wife, and Charletta took off without him. Both of them ended up in the hospital– Troy in Sinai Grace, a day later.
TROY, NY
The US Sun

Mystery of ‘The Falling Man’ who plunged from World Trade Centre on 9/11… and we still don’t know his name 20 years on

CAPTURED on camera falling straight down as he plunged to his death from the World Trade Centre - there are few more horrific images from 9/11. The so-called "Falling Man" was snapped by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew as he fell from the North Tower on September 11, 2001 - yet 20 years on, we still don't know his name.
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Floridians who have died of coronavirus: 'All those orphaned ferrets, it's a shame'

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who once choked up on the air over the death of a lion, sparked outrage after mocking Floridians on Monday who have died of COVID-19. "This is an interesting statistic. COVID deaths have proven to be much higher in states that voted for Trump," he said during his monologue. "Of the 54,000 Americans who died from COVID since the start of the summer, almost one of five — one in five of them died in Florida, which my God, all those orphaned ferrets, it’s a shame."
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Has Been Found

British actress Tanya Fear, known for her role in the 2018 Doctor Who episode "Arachnids in the UK," has been found after being reported missing in Los Angeles. CBS News reports having had the news confirmed by a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Initial reports stated that Fear, 31, had last seen near The Hollywood Bowl on September 9th. She hadn't contacted friends or family in three days, though newer reports said she had been spotted at the Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard on September 12th. The Los Angeles Police Department filed a missing person report for Fear on September 9th. Fear's friends and family then set up the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account dedicated to locating her and encouraged others to tweet with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear, sharing any information they had regarding her whereabouts.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy