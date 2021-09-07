Pats middle school tops Lions

Playing hardnosed football produced an 8-6 victory for the Henry County Patriots middle school team in a game played Thursday at Camden. The Patriots improved to 2-1 with the victory. Henry County will entertain Huntingdon at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Barton Field. Camden scored first on a 10- yard run, but Patriot Damion Frost sacked the Lions’ quarterback to stop the 2-point conversion. On the ensuing kickoff, Henry County’s Killian Snow dashed 80 yards on the return to score a touchdown. He also ran for the 2-point conversion to give the Patriots an 8-6 lead that held up. Patriot head coach Paul O’Neal was proud of the win. “Our defense did a good job of holding them all night and our offense did a good job of eating the clock and moving the ball. At the end of the game, Adam Townsend made a big stop in their backfield on a fourth down play that gave us the football and we were able to run out the clock,” said O’Neal.