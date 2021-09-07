A great start for Lance Leipold and KU Football

Edging past South Dakota, Lance Leipold has started his career in Lawrence 1-0. Leipold reflected on the close win and what it means to both the program and the fan base. “I thought our fans were great,” he said. “I thought the student body was awesome. I really want to thank them and all our fans for their support. Hopefully, they'll continue to come out and support us because they did make a factor in things and it's exciting to see our students and fans kind of get behind this football team.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO