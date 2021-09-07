CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A great start for Lance Leipold and KU Football

By Sports Daily
KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 7 days ago

The Jayhawks begin the Leipold era with a win, Bruce and Jacob discuss on Sports Daily.  That followed by a conversation sparked by a quote from Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly.

Garden City Telegram

Kansas football vs. South Dakota: Jayhawks win 17-14 in first game of Lance Leipold era

Kansas' 2021 regular season opened Friday at home against South Dakota. Behind starting quarterback Jason Bean, a redshirt junior and transfer from North Texas, the Jayhawks looked to capture the first win of first-year head coach Lance Leipold's tenure with the program. And they were also going after their first win since the 2019 season, too, after going winless during the COVID-19-affected 2020 campaign.
KANSAS STATE
Scarlet Nation

Notebook: Lance Leipold recaps close win over South Dakota

Edging past South Dakota, Lance Leipold has started his career in Lawrence 1-0. Leipold reflected on the close win and what it means to both the program and the fan base. “I thought our fans were great,” he said. “I thought the student body was awesome. I really want to thank them and all our fans for their support. Hopefully, they'll continue to come out and support us because they did make a factor in things and it's exciting to see our students and fans kind of get behind this football team.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Lance Leipold wants Kansas to control the clock vs. Coastal Carolina. Here's how that can happen.

LAWRENCE — Kansas football coach Lance Leipold didn’t need much time Tuesday to think of things to highlight about his offensive coordinator, Andy Kotelnicki. During Leipold’s latest appearance on "Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold," he described Kotelnicki as the most versatile member of his coaching staff, noting he has coached each position on offense. He commended Kotelnicki for being a part of what the two of them helped build at Buffalo, and recognized his willingness to adapt each year depending on where they want to focus their offensive efforts.
KANSAS STATE
Scarlet Nation

Coastal Carolina's Chadwell talks about KU, Leipold

Coastal Carolina opened-up the season with a convincing win over The Citadel. The Chanticleers had to prepare for the triple option attack from The Citadel and they will change their scheme for the Jayhawks. Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell said his team’s defense will not look anything close to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LJWORLD

3 keys for KU football vs. South Dakota

— Kansas vs. South Dakota • 7 p.m. kickoff, David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium • Game-time forecast: 80 degrees, partly sunny, 47% chance of rain • Streaming: ESPN+ • Radio: KLWN, FM 101.7 / AM 1320. Keys for Kansas. 1. Reboot the offense. During a winless 2020 season under a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LJWORLD

Entering Week 2, cleaning up KU football’s running game will take some work

The rushing attack many expected to be a staple of the Kansas football offense in Lance Leipold’s first season never got rolling in the Jayhawks’ season-opening victory. Quarterback Jason Bean (15 carries, 54 yards) turned out to be the only effective rusher for KU versus South Dakota, and the offense produced just 82 rushing yards as a team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Lance Leipold: Kansas 'not going to get concerned about style points'

The start of the Lance Leipold-era featured a bit of sloppiness not often associated with the Kansas coach. The Jayhawks committed seven penalties, including three false starts and an illegal motion. The Jayhawks took time to settle in and needed a late fourth-down conversion and touchdown to avoid an upset.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Topeka Capital-Journal

Rundown: Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold airs ahead of Kansas football's Coastal Carolina matchup Friday

LAWRENCE — Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold’s appearance Tuesday on Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold included on a number of different topics related to the Jayhawks. Leipold touched on the 17-14 victory this past week against South Dakota, which pushed Kansas to 1-0 this season and 1-0 in the Leipold era. Leipold looked ahead to his team’s first road game this season, Friday’s matchup against No. 19 Coastal Carolina (1-0). And among the things Leipold talked about, was how much the Jayhawks focus on ball security.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Lance Leipold evaluates Jason Bean's performance in season opener

It was Tuesday morning, as Lance Leipold recalled, when he informed the quarterbacks of who would be the starter for Game 1. Things had been “trending that way,” Leipold said, with regard to Jason Bean taking over the position, as he'd taken more and more first-team reps. But Leipold, a...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Lance Leipold eyeing quick turnaround for Kansas run game

Some things from Kansas football's season-opener — the performance of the defensive line and special teams, for instance — exceeded expectations. Other groups, like the young secondary, gave about what you'd expect. But if you were to power rank the areas on the team from top to bottom, the last...
NFL
247Sports

Lance Leipold impressed by 'gritty,' 'tough' QB Jason Bean

You'd be hard pressed to take too many positives from a 27-point loss to a Group of Five program, especially after a nail-biter win against an FCS squad the week before. But if Kansas has discovered its starting quarterback for the next year — and possibly as many as two more after that — the 49-22 margin easily will take a backseat.
COLLEGE SPORTS
