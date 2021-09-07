CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Virtual re-entry resource fair for current, formerly incarcerated individuals

By KATC NEWS
 7 days ago
LAFAYETTE, La. – Current and formerly incarcerated persons in Lafayette and surrounding areas have an upcoming opportunity to learn about the many resources available to them to assist with re-entry into the community.

Several community organizations are coming together to hold a virtual resource fair for current and formerly incarcerated individuals and their families on Thursday, September 9. The virtual event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Brazen.

Participating resource providers help make the transition from incarceration back into the community smoother by offering assistance with employment, substance abuse, mental health and sobriety support, counseling, benefit application assistance and more, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

“The Resource Fair provides community connections and opens up a dialogue between community resources and offenders to have a better understanding that offenders are people that do have something to positively contribute to our community. If given a positive perspective we might have a positive outcome, which is a win-win for our community,” said Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Corrections Major Paula Smith.

Resource seekers can access the web-based Brazen software now to create a profile before the event. During the event, resource seekers will be able to participate in text-based chats with participating organizations via phone, tablet, or computer.

Register for the event, create a Brazen profile, and view participating organizations by clicking here .

