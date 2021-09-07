How to Clean Burnt Pots and Pans So They Shine Like New

There are a few daily cleaning tasks that are no fun: scrubbing the toilet, cleaning or unclogging the sink drain (especially when there's wet, soppy food to remove in the kitchen's drain or hair and other debris in the bathroom's sink!), and sweeping the floors to get them free of pet hair and other dirt brought into your home, via Molly Maid. To that end, making your pots and pans shine like new might seem like a task to keep on the back burner (see what we did there?), but we must admit, it's really something to cook with like-new pots and pans, per Prevention. This hack will keep you out of Target, thank you very much. If you're anything like us, we just saved you around $200 from a trip to the store buying all of those seemingly unnecessary purchases, are we right?

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO