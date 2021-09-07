CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Boy Meets World’ star Danielle Fishel welcomes 2nd child in heartwarming post

By Tarrah Gibbons
 7 days ago

Danielle Fishel is officially a mother for the second time. The ‘Boy Meets World’ star announced the heartwarming news on her official Instagram page.

Danielle Fishel Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Jensen Karp

Danielle Fishel is introducing another boy to the world. The 40-year-old Boy Meets World star took to Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 5 to announce the arrival of her second child with husband Jensen Karp. According to the post, the newborn boy's name is Keaton Joseph Karp, and he was born on Sunday, Aug. 29, which has special significance for the family. "On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world," Danielle captioned it. "He was born on his deceased grandfather's birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old." The post included several photos of the...
Want Hair Like '90s Teen Icon Topanga Lawrence? 'Boy Meets World' Alum Danielle Fishel Has Got You Covered With Her Clean Haircare Line, Be Free

During the ‘90s, nobody had a mane as coveted as Danielle Fishel, who portrayed Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World. Now, the 40-year-old has her own haircare line called Be Free by Danielle Fishel, a bevy of products born out of the desire to use products that fulfilled her needs — while also being clean and safe to use.
Danielle Fishel
#Boy Meets World
The 14 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala has returned and it's feeling patriotic. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It's a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave—this is no time to play it safe. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic "Dune" references, here are fourteen red carpet revelers who nailed it.
Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
Angelina Jolie To Jennifer Aniston: Leave Shiloh Alone!

The fact that, of all people, her archenemy is flirting with her ex again is bad enough for Angelina Jolie. But that now her daughter Shiloh in Jennifer Aniston also has a kind maternal friend found the barrel is overflowing!. After the teenager happened upon the “Friends” icon while visiting...
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
The Story Behind Simone Biles’s Three-In-One, 88-Pound Met Gala Gown

“How do I feel in the dress? It’s definitely heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong, and empowered,” Simone Biles said yesterday at her final fitting for her Met Gala 2021 dress. Designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area, the three-in-one outfit consists of a hand-embellished skirt covered in Swarovski crystals and weighing 88 pounds; a mini dress underneath; and a glittering black catsuit decorated to look like a starry night’s sky (though each of the stars are really Athleta’s logo, the Chi).
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
