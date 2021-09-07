CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

PIM now taking applications

By Laurinburg Exchange
 7 days ago

LAURINBURG — Partners In Ministry is gearing up for the following activities:

— S.Y.S.T.E.M. Afterschool Program, starting on Sept. 20 for the 2021-22 academic school year. We are taking applications as well as mentor applications for qualified seniors at Scotland High School and Scotland Early College High School. There is a requirement for mentors.

— The Youth Empowered to Succeed (Y.E.S.) Program is now enrolling qualified Scotland County in-school youth and Richmond County in and out-of-school students. The program is also seeking mentors as well.

— ROAR housing program is also taking applications for home repairs under the Urgent Home Repair Program.

More information can be found on the PIM website at www.pim-nc.org or call 910-277-3355.

