One of the great tragedies in life is to not develop your potential. When you don’t, you are robbing yourself and the world of the wonderful gifts and talents God has given you. Human beings are born curious—a trait that we somehow lose as the burdens of responsibility weigh heavily on our shoulders. Trying new things is paramount to being a successful person, building a complete human—one that you will be proud of. So, when was the last time you did something for the first time? Coordination is okay. After all, nobody wants to be a mess. But there is fun in messiness. Sometimes, it pays to scatter just to see if you are capable of fixing it back together.

