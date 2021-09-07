Maine State Police Arrest Man in Stolen Vehicle, Clinton, Maine

A 56-year-old Houlton man was not injured in a single vehicle crash with a trailer on Route 1 in Westfield, Maine Sunday morning, September 12, 2021. Calvin Miller was traveling northbound around 9:39 a.m. hauling a 20 foot enclosed trailer with his 2006 GMC Sierra pickup. The Maine State Police said his trailer started swerving due to the grooves in the road. He lost control of the pickup as the trailer moved. Miller went across the center line and did a 180 degree turn from the momentum of the trailer. The GMC and trailer ended up in the ditch on the southbound side, facing south. The truck stayed upright as the trailer flipped on its side, said police. Botht the truck and the trailer had extensive damage from the crash.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO