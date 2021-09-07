CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State Police Arrest Man in Stolen Vehicle, Clinton, Maine

By Trent Marshall
 7 days ago
The Maine State Police arrested a 46-year-old Wales, Maine man driving a stolen vehicle after he failed to stop for Troopers and lead them on a pursuit in central Maine Monday afternoon. The black 2016 Chevy Camaro was being pulled over on Interstate 95 in Pittsfield around 12:15 p.m. for...

64-Year-Old Man Arrested for Shooting Two People, Prentiss, Maine

A 64 year old has been arrested after two people were shot in Prentiss, Maine on Friday afternoon, September 10, 2021. Both individuals had non life threatening injuries, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. They were taken to Northern Light Health in Bangor. One still remains in the hospital in stable condition while the other person was treated and released.
Three Juveniles Arrested for Fatal Fire, Lewiston, Maine

Three juveniles have been taken into custody for Arson of a multi unit apartment building fire in Lewiston on Saturday, September 11, 2021, said the Maine State Police. Two 13 year old juveniles and one 14 year old juvenile were taken to the Long Creek Correctional Facility on Monday, September 13, 2021,
Houlton Man Hauling Trailer Crashed on Route 1, Westfield, Maine

A 56-year-old Houlton man was not injured in a single vehicle crash with a trailer on Route 1 in Westfield, Maine Sunday morning, September 12, 2021. Calvin Miller was traveling northbound around 9:39 a.m. hauling a 20 foot enclosed trailer with his 2006 GMC Sierra pickup. The Maine State Police said his trailer started swerving due to the grooves in the road. He lost control of the pickup as the trailer moved. Miller went across the center line and did a 180 degree turn from the momentum of the trailer. The GMC and trailer ended up in the ditch on the southbound side, facing south. The truck stayed upright as the trailer flipped on its side, said police. Botht the truck and the trailer had extensive damage from the crash.
Motorcyclist in Hospital After Striking Moose in Cyr Plantation, Maine

A 65-year-old man remains hospitalized after his motorcycle struck a moose Friday night in Cyr Plantation, just south of Van Buren. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to crash on Route 1 around 8:30 p.m. Police say Robert Boulanger of Nashua, New Hampshire was operating his 2016 Indian motorcycle northbound on the Caribou Road when a moose ran out into the roadway, striking Boulanger as he passed. The collision threw Boulanger from his motorcycle. Police say he was wearing a helmet and riding gear at the time.
Jury Selection Begins in Retrial of Sherman, Maine Murder Case

Jury selection is underway in the retrial of a Massachusetts man convicted in a 2016 murder in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. The Maine Supreme Court last year overturned the murder conviction against 25-year-old Marcus Asante of Fitchburg, Mass. Asante had been found guilty of shooting 31-year-old Douglas Morin, Jr. during an apparent drug deal in Sherman in October 2016. He was tried in Aroostook County Superior Court in Houlton and sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder and robbery.
Maine CDC Reports Eight COVID-19 Deaths, Three in Aroostook County

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Tuesday reported a three-day total of 667 new coronavirus cases and eight related deaths in the state. Aroostook County has another 31 cases and three deaths. CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said currently in Maine there are 194 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with...
Arrest Made in Infant’s Death, Turner, Maine

A 27-year-old man was charged and arrested Wednesday, September 8, 2021 with with Depraved Indifference Murder and Manslaughter in the death of a two month old infant on July 22, 2020. Detectives from the Maine State Police and Deputies from the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Department arrested Trevor Averill at his Buckfield...
In Memory of Chief Darrell Malone, Houlton, Maine

Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Chief Darrell Malone (ret). Chief Malone passed away Monday evening. The Houlton Police Department posted the announcement on their facebook page, saying he had battled an illness. Chief Malone retired from the Houlton Police Department in November, 2001 after a long...
Northern Maine Men Arrested in Old Town on Drug Charges

Two men from northern Maine are facing charges after crystal meth was seized from their vehicle. Old Town Police say the men's vehicle was stopped on Stillwater Avenue at approximately 9:30 Sunday morning. Police checked the driver's license and identified him as Jules Michaud, 37, of Mattawamkeag. Michaud has conditions that allowed law enforcement to search his vehicle. That search resulted in the seizure of 124 grams of crystal methamphetamine and other contraband.
Presque Isle Police Investigating Incident at Mai Tai Lounge

The Presque Isle Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying an individual involved in a complaint they are investigating. An alleged incident occurred at the Mai Tai on September 3 and authorities are attempting to track down the male seen in the security footage from that date. There are not any specific details about the alleged incident available to us at this time.
Traffic Stop Results in Drug Seizure, Van Buren, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old Kennebunkport man early Sunday morning after a traffic stop in Van Buren for Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs, and Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention. Deputy Sheriff Nathan Chisholm conducted a motor vehicle stop on Maine...
Maine State Police Show Air Wing & Motorcycles at Air Show

The Great State of Maine Air Show put on an incredible performance over the weekend with the Blue Angels as the featured event. If you went this year or have gone in the past, you know there are a lot of classic and advanced planes, helicopters and even boats on display.
Maine COVID-19 Cases Remain High at Start of Labor Day Weekend

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Saturday reported 491 new coronavirus cases in the state, with no additional deaths. The CDC estimates there are over 4,400 active COVID-19 cases across the state as the long Labor Day weekend begins. Penobscot County accounts for about 20% of those infections with an estimated 912 active cases, including 79 in Saturday's report. Aroostook County added 36 new cases on Saturday for an estimated 400 active cases.
Maine Sheriff Deputy And His K-9 Go Viral On TikTok

One of the really cool things about social media is how it can turn an average person into an international superstar overnight. For some reason, this seems to happen way more frequently on TikTok than any other platform. Social media experts would probably credit this to the platform's algorithm. Psychologists...
Community Policy