From ACHR News: Contractors in the skilled trades — HVAC included — don’t need to be told about the labor shortage. Older and experienced technicians are increasingly retiring, and there are not enough young people to replace them. Part of this is due to the elimination of shop classes in high schools, which use to offer students an introduction to trades as a career. Counselors and culture pushing college degree programs to high school students compound this issue. Degrees are seen as the primary and best way to advance one’s career, so many students never learn what a rewarding path the trades are. As HVAC contractors grapple for skilled technicians, some see signing bonuses as a strategy for recruitment.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO