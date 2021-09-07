Watch now: Paul Chryst explains the early struggles of OTs Tyler Beach and Logan Bruss

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers head into their bye week with the bitter taste of a sloppy, 16-10 loss to Penn State in the season opener out of their mouths. The Badgers thrashed Eastern Michigan on both sides of the football in a 34-7 victory Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium. A three-headed monster emerged at running back as three players — Chez Mellusi, Isaac Guerendo and Jalen Berger — accounted for 298 of the team’s 352 rushing yards. Each scored a touchdown, and freshmen Braelon Allen added another in the fourth quarter. It was the first of his young career.
