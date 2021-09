Tigers lose in 3 at home against a 9th ranked West Lafayette team. The Tigers were lead by Weaver with 17 assists (bringing her to 1,054 total assists in her career!! Congrats Jaycee!) Starkey had 6 kills on the night, along with Barr having 5 kills, DeGraw, Sperry and Weaver all had 4 kills on the night. The Tigers passed a 1.3 on the night, lead by Barr passing a 1.75 and Deakins, Gramlin and C. Albea, all passing a 1.6. DeGraw and Sperry both had 2 blocks on the match. Weaver lead the team in aces with 2. C. Albea had 7 digs, Weaver had 5 digs and Gramlin had 3. Our LMS volleyball teams were honored at tonight’s home match. Thank you all for coming out to support!

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO