CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Cold Store Market Warms Up, As Warehouse Investors Look For The Next Big Thing

By David Thame, Bisnow UK
Bisnow
Bisnow
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Investors targeting the red-hot shed property scene have been warned to diversify to mitigate risks of overpricing and to lever the full depth of the industrial and logistics market landscape. According to Savills IM, that is going to mean putting the market into cold storage — literally. Savills IM’s report,...

www.bisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bisnow

Bullish New Life Sciences Report Shakes Up What's Considered A Top Market

As the bull market for life sciences real estate continues its incredible run, tight inventory in key markets is offering emerging markets more potential to accommodate overflow and build their talent base, according to JLL’s new 2021 Life Sciences Real Estate Outlook. That potential, in part, informs the report’s new ranking methodology for top life sciences clusters, which shakes up the typical list of top regions.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Authentication Service Market Next Big Thing | Verizon, Tata Communications, Wipro

The Latest Released Authentication Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Authentication Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Authentication Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Bell Canada (Canada), Gemalto (the Netherlands), Tata Communications (India), GCI Channel Solutions (UK), GCX (India), Entrust Datacard (US), Verizon (US), Wipro (India), Interoute (UK) & Trustwave (US).
MARKETS
ShareCast

Payments platform Eurowag plots London IPO

Eurowag is planning to float on the London Stock Exchange's main market with the aim of raising roughly €200m of fresh capital to support its expansion plans. The payments and mobility platform, which was focused on the commercial road transportation market, said that it would target "certain" institutional investors. Existing...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Storage#Big Boxes#Real Estate#Ireland#Savills Im#European#Jll#Esg#H1
Bisnow

Could VC Investment Spike In Life Sciences Become Too Much Of A Good Thing?

At first blush, things are looking great in the life sciences real estate market. In particular, venture capital funding is exploding, supporting new companies or expansion from existing ones that should keep demand high for properties and continue to support larger rents. But this could lead to some overheating in the property market and to a shift in the way life sciences investors want to handle real estate.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Investors Should Look at These 2 Big Thursday Winners

Markets finished the trading session broadly lower on Thursday. However, Gevo shares rose sharply on news of a collaboration with Chevron. Lovesac also saw a nice gain on strong second-quarter results. Wall Street has been somewhat nervous this week as worries about the ongoing pandemic don't seem to be easing....
STOCKS
Las Vegas Herald

Commerce Cloud Solution Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, SAP, Salesforce

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Commerce Cloud Solution Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Commerce Cloud Solution market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Bisnow

Adversity, Failure, Ambition And Getting Ahead In CRE

Sophie van Oosterom was working in the London office of Lehman Brothers almost exactly 13 years ago when the lights literally went out on a September Sunday evening. Suddenly, no one wanted to take her calls. Working in the real estate private equity business of the failing investment bank, she...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Netherlands
Las Vegas Herald

5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cisco, Extreme Networks, Verizon Communications

Latest released the research study on Global 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure.
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Panda Trading Systems Now an Official Distributor of CBOE Global Markets Data

In a move to further consolidate the leading technology provider’s position in the online FX/CFD space, Panda Trading Systems recently announced that it has become an official distributor of CBOE Global Markets data. Any brokerage taking advantage of Panda’s high-quality asset data feeds can now have access to the Cboe’s...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore bank DBS charts ambitious plans for digital exchange

SINGAPORE (Sept 13): Singapore's DBS Group expects to double the number of members on its new platform for cryptocurrency trading to 1,000 by end-December and grow this by 20%-30% annually for the next three years as digital tokens gain acceptability. In an interview, DBS's senior executives said DBS Digital Exchange,...
WORLD
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
marketresearchtelecast.com

The power companies threaten to stop the nuclear power plants after the announcement of the plan of the Government of Spain to lower the price of electricity

The electricity sector has shown its rejection of the measures announced this Tuesday by the Government of Spain to reduce the electricity bill, after months of rising prices, which have broken the all-time high on numerous occasions. The reaction to the announcement that cut 2.6 billion euros from companies of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
Bisnow

Report Gives Rare Glimpse Under The Bonnet Of A £2B BTR Giant

The annual report of build-to-rent giant Get Living showed the company’s portfolio value tipping above £2B for the first time in 2020, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, and rents remain broadly resilient. Get Living is a private company owned by shareholders including Delancey, Qatari Diar, APG, Oxford Properties and...
ECONOMY
Bisnow

WeWork Could Push Back Its Deadline To Go Public

WeWork’s going public could be delayed … again. The coworking company, which earlier this year said it would go public by Sept. 31, postponed that deadline to sometime in the fourth quarter, possibly next month, Bloomberg reports. WeWork officials told Bloomberg that a potential slowdown in the process was a...
BUSINESS
Bisnow

NYC's Brutalized Hotel Market Still Facing Slew Of Obstacles

Travel restrictions and a slow return to the office are hitting New York's hotel market hard, just as the city reaches what would normally be peak tourist season. “You're just treading water,” said John Fitzpatrick, who owns and runs the Fitzpatrick Manhattan and The Fitzpatrick Grand Central. The 155-room Fitzpatrick...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bisnow

Co-Living Brand The Collective Teetering On The Edge Of Administration

Another leading light of the co-living industry is at immediate risk of collapse. The Collective, a developer and operator of co-living buildings based in the U.K., is on the edge of entering administration, the closest British analog to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S., React News reports. After hiring Credit Suisse to pursue a potential sale in June but finding no takers, The Collective is approaching financial collapse.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bisnow

Bisnow

New York City, NY
562
Followers
2K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

 https://www.bisnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy