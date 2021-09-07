Here’s Why Experts Say the Minimum Wage Needs to Be $26/Hour
The minimum wage in America has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009. For the past few years, fights to dramatically raise the minimum wage, like the Fight for $15, have taken hold across the United States, and there's good reason to support it — many millions of American workers earning the minimum wage cannot afford to support their families and struggle to make ends meet. But now, according to economic experts, even $15/hour wouldn't be enough to support families and doesn't even accurately reflect how much the economic situation has changed across the country.
