Here’s Why Experts Say the Minimum Wage Needs to Be $26/Hour

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Labor Day, the expanded unemployment benefit programs rolled out for COVID-19 expired. Those temporary programs included the $300 weekly bonus checks as well as assistance for those who are normally ineligible for unemployment insurance, such as gig workers and the long-term unemployed. More than 11 million people were affected by the cutoff, and roughly 7.5 million people have now lost their benefits entirely. What's worse is that many didn't find out they were no longer eligible until after their coverage ended.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO