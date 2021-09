It is not just that England are still in this Test match going into day five. But after their openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed opened up in late afternoon and closed up in the late evening, undisturbed on 77 for no loss after India set them a target of 368, they might be ahead – certainly ahead of where India felt they should be at the end of a Sunday where they did everything right with the bat to finish their second innings on 466. They were bowled out if not got out, putting on 196 to their overnight...

