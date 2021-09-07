CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Russian search engine delists Navalny's tactical voting site after ban

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDh3E_0bopLXRd00

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian tech firm Yandex said on Tuesday it had removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s tactical voting website from its search engine to comply with a government ban ahead of a parliamentary election this month.

Navalny and his allies want to use the website and a separate app to organise a tactical voting campaign at the Sept. 17-19 contest to land a blow against the ruling United Russia party.

The campaign urges followers to sign up so they can be allocated a candidate who is judged to have the best chance of defeating United Russia in their election district.

Russia outlawed Navalny’s movement as extremist this summer and the Roskomnadzor communications regulator has since banned their websites.

Yandex, which dominates Russia’s domestic search market, said the tactical voting website had been deleted from its search engine automatically due to the Roskomnadzor designation.

Ivan Zhdanov, a Navalny ally based abroad, criticised the move, saying he thought the company could have resisted more robustly and advising Navalny’s supporters to use Google for their online searches instead of Yandex.

A court has also banned Yandex from using the phrase “smart voting” in its keyword search system, but the firm says it plans to appeal against that ruling.

Russia is trying to ban an accompanying app, threatening Alphabet’s Google and Apple with fines if they fail to remove it from their stores and accusing the U.S. firms of election interference.

Navalny’s team on Tuesday told their followers to download their app on Google and Apple’s stores where it remains available and not to be taken in by fake sites. Google and Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Russian elections expose Putin's fears

Russia’s stage-managed parliamentary (Duma) and regional elections on Sept. 17-19 demonstrate that the Kremlin views democracy and decentralization as a threat to the survival of the Putin regime. The Kremlin has applied repressive measures, including banning independent candidates, blocking websites, outlawing civic initiatives, and prohibiting public rallies. These steps indicate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Is Russia Planning To Go To War? Putin Green Lights Production Of New Nuclear Submarines

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced new orders on Monday for more nuclear submarines to join a new, more modern Russian fleet. Speaking on a video call, Putin greenlighted the production of new sophisticated weapon systems for the Russian Navy, including two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles, two diesel-powered submarines and a pair of corvettes. The ships would be stationed at shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Siberian port city in Far East Russia.
MILITARY
New York Post

Russian strongman Putin weeps over friend’s coffin

A grief-stricken Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown a rare public display of emotion as he wept over the coffin of his close friend. The Russian strongman attended the funeral of his pal and Emergency Situations Minister Yevgeny Zinichev in Moscow on Friday. Zinichev, 55, died Wednesday while trying to...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexei Navalny
International Business Times

'Not An Election': Russians To Vote After Historic Crackdown

Twenty apartments! A hundred cars! Tens of thousands in gift certificates! These are just some of the prizes up for grabs for Russians later this week. All they have to do is vote. After a year that saw a historic crackdown on the opposition and with President Vladimir Putin's United...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Russia holds war games with Belarus as Ukrainian leader warns of all-out war

Russia and former Soviet ally Belarus have launched the “hot phase” of a 3-month-long military exercise involving 200,000 troops — as Ukraine’s president said all-out war with the northern neighbor was possible. The Russian Defense Ministry released video of warships and tanks opening fire and fighter jets taking off. It...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Vladimir Putin, agent of chaos, is using a huge military exercise to keep the West on edge

TALLINN, Estonia — Vladimir Putin knows how to keep his enemies guessing. Will Western leaders ever catch on?. Russia is about to launch a huge military exercise within spitting distance of Europe. How many troops will be taking part exactly? What will they be doing? No one seems to know for sure — except the Russians themselves, and they’re sending conflicting signals.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search#Tactical Voting#Search Engine#Russian#Kremlin#United Russia Party#Roskomnadzor#Alphabet
Newsbug.info

Russia accuses US of interfering in its parliamentary elections

MOSCOW — Russia has accused the United States of interfering in its parliamentary election, which is taking place in slightly more than a week. The app "Smart Vote" of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was "connected in one way or another with the Pentagon," a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Sakharova, told state broadcaster Radio Rossii.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Putin Boasts Latest Russian Superweapon; Nuclear Torpedo Concerns the West

The Kremlin shakes the West as Putin touts his fear-inducing nuclear torpedo exposed by satellite intel recently. Recent events from the HMS Defender, with activity from NATO fleets in the Black Sea, Crimean waters, have prompted the Russian leader to broadcast new weaponry to the NATO alliance, especially the US. An image of a colossal torpedo armed with a nuclear warhead that the Russian forces possess is causing concern for western strategists.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin in Isolation After COVID Cracks His Elaborate Self-Preservation ‘Bunker’

MOSCOW—Russians have been gossiping about Vladimir Putin’s health from the very start of the pandemic—and the Kremlin has always dismissed the flood of rumors as “absolute nonsense.” But on Tuesday, Putin announced that he will be self-isolating due to several COVID-19 infections within his inner circle. The announcement—made by the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russian election: Isolated and demoralised, Team Navalny has a last roll of the dice

For the first 20 years of Vladimir Putin’s rule, Russian elections resembled a theatrical ruse. Every few years, parties of all colours would be rolled out onto the stage. But with tricks and lookalike candidates and parties, it was difficult to work out who was who.This year, the Kremlin appears to have dispensed with any facade, removing even the illusion of choice for most democratic Russians – and criminalising many forms of dissent.An unprecedented clampdown ahead of the 19 September elections has cleared the field of serious opponents of the regime. The main focus has been on Alexei Navalny and...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Russia
Reuters

Russia blames U.S. tech giants for interference in election

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday it had summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan to meet Russian Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov over alleged interference in the September parliamentary election. Russia has "undeniable proof" that tech giants, based in the United States, violated Russian laws ahead...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

In Russia's Arctic, Navalny Activist's Election Bid Is Crushed

MOSCOW (Reuters) - First came leaflets in her stairwell accusing her of encouraging children to become gay. Then her office was vandalised and its windows shot at. And after that she was taken to hospital for COVID-19 treatment that she said she did not need or want. Violetta Grudina, an...
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Navalny's Spokeswoman Reportedly Leaves Russia

The Interfax news agency has quoted two sources as saying that Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, has left Russia after a court restricted her freedom for allegedly violating coronavirus protocols by urging people to rally in support of the Kremlin critic. One source told the...
POLITICS
WDBO

Russia blocks Navalny-linked voting website

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian authorities on Monday blocked access to a website affiliated with imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny that advises voters on how to undermine the dominant pro-Kremlin party in this month’s parliamentary election. The move by state communications overseer Roskomnadzor continues months of efforts to neutralize Navalny...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
206K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy