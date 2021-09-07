Bravely Default II (PC)
The best JRPGs are those that give you a good reason to “grind” away through enemy encounters beyond “git gud.” Over the years, I’ve invested countless hours grinding through Final Fantasy and Tales games to “level up” my characters, often disappointed in how much time I was spending repeatedly defeating monsters for an upper hand in a massive (and potentially hours long) boss battle. The Bravely series gave me countless reasons to grind, but not for reasons a JRPG-player like me might expect. Thus, when I was given an opportunity to review Bravely Default II (BDII) for the PC (Steam), I was immensely excited for PC players to gain exposure to series that has, until recently, been a Nintendo staple.digitalchumps.com
