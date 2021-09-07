CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kid LAROI added as a performer at 'VMAs'

By Cillea Houghton
power953.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kid LAROI is ready to heat up the 2021 MTV VMAs. The Australian rapper is making his Video Music Awards debut, teaming up with Justin Bieber for a performance of their hit song, "Stay." Kid's also up for three of the night's awards: Best New Artist and Push Performance of the Year for previous hit, "Without You," while "Stay" is vying for Song of Summer.

