CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Young Sikhs still struggle with post-Sept. 11 discrimination

By ANITA SNOW and NOREEN NASIR
3 News Now
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMESA, Ariz. (AP) — Young Sikh Americans still struggle with discrimination a generation after Sept. 11 unleashed bias against them and their older relatives, ranging from school bullying to racial profiling to hate crimes. The attacks often make it hard fhaior them to embrace the Sikh concept of eternal optimism. The prime targets have been male Sikhs, who typically wear beards and turbans to demonstrate their faith. One Sikh entrepreneur was shot dead at his Arizona gas station just four days after 9/11 by a man who declared he was going to avenge the attacks. Younger Sikhs say hate crimes against their community should be better tracked.

www.3newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pandemic police powers disproportionately threaten minority ethnic communities, says report

Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities are more likely to be stopped by the police, threatened or subject to police violence and falsely accused of rule-breaking and wrong-doing during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report.Lockdown conditions and new police powers pose a threat to already over-policed communities and the most marginalised and vulnerable sections of society, says the study, A threat to public safety: policing, racism and the Covid-19 pandemic.Published by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR), and authored by academics from the Centre on the Dynamics of Ethnicity (CoDE) based at the University of Manchester, the report...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WCTV

Muslim Americans still facing discrimination 20 years after 9/11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This upcoming Saturday marks 20 years since the September 11 attacks. The day symbolizes a turning point in modern history and changed life for every American. But for Muslim-Americans, the attacks also marked a turning point in relations and even discrimination. The Florida chapter of the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Arkansas Online

Sikhs contend with post-9/11 prejudice

MESA, Ariz. -- Sikh entrepreneur Balbir Singh Sodhi was killed at his Arizona gas station four days after the Sept. 11 attacks by a man who declared he was "going to go out and shoot some towel-heads" and mistook him for an Arab Muslim. Young Sikh Americans still struggle a...
SOCIETY
247wallst.com

The Reported Incidence of Hate Crimes in Every State

From terror attacks to natural disasters, U.S. history is replete with examples of Americans of different backgrounds unifying in the face of hardship. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic will likely not be remembered as such an occasion. The coronavirus, which originated in China, ushered in a surge of violence directed at Asian Americans at a time when hate crimes were already at their highest level in over a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laist.com

10% Of LGBT Individuals Have Faced Workplace Discrimination

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive. One in 10 LGBT workers in the U.S. experienced discrimination at their jobs in the past year, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sikhs#Hate Crime#Racial Profiling#Mesa#Ap
Amomama

7 Black Men Who Were Executed for an Alleged Rape Have Been Pardoned 70 Years Later

7 Black men were brutally slain via the electric chair after being charged with rape without due process due to what many believe was a result of deep-seated racism. 32-year-old Ruby Stroud Floyd, a White woman, was raped on January 8, 1949, in Martinsville, Virginia. Following this, 7 Black men, subsequently known as the"Martinsville Seven," were found guilty of this crime by an all-White jury.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCTV 5

Man gets 16 years for hate crime for unprovoked attack on Black man

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Lincoln Journal Star) -- A former Lincoln man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison Thursday for randomly stabbing a Black man in the neck at a restaurant in Oregon in 2019 in a manic episode. Nolan Levi Strauss, 27, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, previously pleaded guilty...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Fox News

If Larry Elder wins, he will ban schools teaching that little white boys and girls are oppressors, little black boys and girls are eternal victims

Larry Elder, the frontrunner among California Republicans vying to become governor through a recall election, would support legislation banning critical race theory in public schools, he told Fox News during in an interview. "My preference is for local school boards to decide what the curriculum is, but I think this...
EDUCATION
MyStateline.com

Pediatricians sue Biden over transgender mandate for children

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Over 3,000 pediatricians have filed suit against the Biden administration for a health care mandate that would require medical professionals to provide gender-related services despite medical objections. Under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which broadened the definition of sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and...
LAW
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
Popculture

Actress Arrested, Allegedly Tortured Housekeeper

Actress Semon Hasan Eka, who stars in films produced in Bangladesh, was arrested for allegedly torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, the country's capital city, in late July. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. The performer is also facing drug possession charges because police claimed they found illegal drugs when they arrived at Eka's apartment.
CELEBRITIES
sfbayview.com

Dear white people, please don’t lose your minds

White people: Don’t take it personally and don’t lose your minds, but the numbers are in, and the numbers don’t lie. For the first time in the history of the U.S. census, the non-Hispanic white population has fallen. With their numbers dropping from 63.7 percent in 2010 to 57.8 percent in 2020, white Americans are estimated to become a minority by 2045, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
SOCIETY
marketresearchtelecast.com

An African American has been imprisoned in the US for almost 50 years for allegedly raping a young white woman and she admits that she could have the wrong man

A district attorney for the US county of Suffolk, Massachusetts, seeks to overturn the life sentence for rape imposed on an African-American who has spent nearly fifty years in prison, after the victim admitted that he may have identified the wrong man as his aggressor, informs the local press. Tyrone...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy