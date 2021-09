FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -If the US Army is called to defend America or its allies, some soldiers of Fort Hood will be better prepared to go into battle than others. Soldiers with Fort Hood’s Rattler Troop 2nd Squadron 3d Cavalry Regiment, trained on how to load three eight-wheeled 18-ton Stryker vehicles aboard the Air Force’s massive C-5M Galaxy as Airmen from Dover Air Force Base, Del., trained how to chaining and securing the heavy gear so it wouldn’t come loose in flight.

