CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ made these 7 changes to the fairy tale

By ORDER REPRINT
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

The latest "Cinderella" movie, now streaming on Amazon Prime, is not your mother's fairy tale. "This iconic story is told over and over again because it's always for the new generation," said its writer-director Kay Cannon. "I was excited to make a modern retelling for this new generation that's significantly different from what I grew up with and what my mother grew up with."

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Makes a Statement in a Bow-Tied Bustier Gown & Hidden Heels at 2021 MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello ate and left no crumbs at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The “Señorita” singer arrived on the red carpet for last night’s show in New York wearing a statement-making look from designer Alexis Mabille. The gown featured a bustier-style bodice coated in a pink satin fabric, all balanced with a red silky skirt and dramatic waistband bow. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. While the elongated hem of her gown hid her shoes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Kay Cannon
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Minnie Driver
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Idina Menzel
ourcommunitynow.com

Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twist to the Classic Fairy Tale

Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you dancing in your seat and singing along—yes, it's a musical. With talented superstar Camila Cabello playing the namesake lead, you have to expect a certain amount of music. Imagine "Glee" crossed with a Broadway musical, and you get the picture. It's not all about the vocals, though characters do tend to burst into song at the drop of a hat.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairy Tale#The Fairy#Ashley Lee
Decider

‘Cinderella’ Cast Guide: Who Stars Alongside Camila Cabello In Amazon Prime’s 2021 Reboot?

The classic fairytale Cinderella is getting a modern, pop-music-filled update, thanks to Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon, who wrote and directed a new version which is now available to stream on Amazon Prime. The new film is already making headlines for lots of reasons; it marks singer Camila Cabello’s movie debut, it features an incredible supporting cast that includes Idina Menzel in the wicked stepmother role, Billy Porter as a fairy godparent, and James Corden as a footmouse. (Oh, and spoiler alert, Missy Elliott works it in a cameo as the Town Crier.)
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Could Shawn Mendes Have Played Camila Cabello's Prince In Cinderella? The Singer Shares Her Thoughts

Camila Cabello is set to sing her heart out as Cinderella in a modern musical version of the titular fairy tale this weekend on Amazon Prime. The pop singer, previously part of girl group Fifth Harmony, has proved to be a powerhouse in her own right, but obviously fans often associate Cabello with her famous boyfriend and fellow singer, Shawn Mendes. Many of us would not have been mad at the “Lost in Japan” hitmaker teaming up for the musical as her Prince Charming.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Camila Cabello – ‘Million To One’ [‘Cinderella’ OST]

Camila Cabello is set to sparkle in ‘Cinderella,’ which arrives on Amazon‘s Prime Video this Friday (September 3). The songbird takes on the lead role in the modern reimagining of the classic tale, which also stars Billy Porter and Idina Menzel. As reported, the film’s companion soundtrack blends known and...
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

How 1997’s inclusive ‘Cinderella’ waved a magic wand over fairy tale films

Amazon’s new cinematic take on the “Cinderella” fairy tale is getting props on social media for its racially inclusive casting featuring Cuban-born Camila Cabello and Billy Porter’s fabulously queer, binary-gender-breaking star turn as the Fairy Godmother. It deserves those kudos — despite the lackluster script and bland musical numbers, which...
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Watch Cinderella's Camila Cabello, Billy Porter & Idina Menzel Join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke

Cinderella's Camila Cabello stuffed her fabulously voluminous gown into a car to join Tony winners Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and James Corden in the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke. The four performers sang Cabello's "Million To One," songs from Mamma Mia!, Dreamgirls as well as Menzel's hits from Frozen and Wicked on the way to Cinderella's premiere, which arrived on Amazon Prime Video on September 3. Cabello revealed she prepared for her first date with Shawn Mendes with two shots of tequila and a rendition of "Defying Gravity." Menzel talked about that famous Adele Dazeem flub from the 2014 Oscars. Porter said his first reaction to John Travolta's blunder was, "'She's gonna be a household name within 24 hours! I need someone to say my name wrong!'" Corden asked Menzel if she's spoken with Travolta since the bungled intro. "He's written so many nice, apologetic emails. He's sent flowers. He's so kind," she said. "I just always say, 'No worries. It was the best thing that ever happened to me.'" Enjoy the delightful video below!
CELEBRITIES
Niagara Gazette

CALLERI: New take on 'Cinderella' attempts to modernize fairy tale’s meaning

“Cinderella” is a timeless fairy tale that rose from ancient Greece about a young woman of simple means being swept off her feet by a charming prince. One extended version of the fable was finally written down for Europeans by Italy’s Giambattista Basile in 1634. The more familiar – and...
MOVIES
Arkansas Online

OPINION | LET'S TALK: 'Cinderella' turns tropes on their head

So there's yet another version of "Cinderella" out — one that shows girls that they can hack through the sexist-stereotypical thinking and have the guy and the career. Or does it?. This one is a musical starring Camila Cabello as the title character, Nicholas Galitzine as the prince, Idina Menzel...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy