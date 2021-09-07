Florida universities shy from stronger COVID rules. They won’t say why
As a growing number of school districts defy a state order against mask mandates, Florida’s public universities are showing no desire to mount their own rebellion. Repeatedly in recent days, university leaders have pushed aside calls for safety measures like mask mandates, stronger action to encourage vaccinations, or the ability to temporarily teach online. Faculty groups, meanwhile, have been voicing fears about multiplying coronavirus cases with a deepening sense of outrage.www.sacbee.com
Comments / 0