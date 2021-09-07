Florida universities shy from stronger COVID rules. They won’t say why

In addition to the lack of transparency regarding COVID statistics that was noted in this insightful editorial, one must wonder what other political machinations are in play to obscure the real impact COVID is having in Florida. Why, for instance, do some counties have so few Florida Department of Health COVID testing centers? I was at the one in Pinellas County recently, and it was so busy that police were needed to direct cars from an overflow lot into the main parking area. Upon entering the facility, there appeared to be close to a hundred potentially ill people crammed inside waiting their turn. Despite having recovered from COVID previously and being vaccinated, I left. There seemed to be no better place to contract the virus if one didn’t already have it.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO