The pound took a cold bath on Wednesday, causing it to sink below the 1.38 benchmark against the dollar. Dampening its spirits was news that the British government is hatching a plan to hike taxes on workers, employers, and some investors to boost the health and social care system. Boris Johnson’s intentions upset some members of his party, which has for decades positioned itself as a defender of low taxes and promised not to raise such levies to fund social care in its 2019 election manifesto.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO