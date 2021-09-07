CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Investigation Finds Baja Concrete USA Corp and Newway Forming Inc. Jointly Responsible for Alleged Egregious Labor Standards Violations at Three Seattle Construction Worksites

By Cynthia Santana
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 7 days ago

Financial Remedies Surpassing $2 Million Dollars

For Immediate Release

Contact Information

Cynthia Santana

Phone: 206-256-5219

Email: cynthia.santana@seattle.gov

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Investigation Finds Baja Concrete USA Corp and Newway Forming Inc. Jointly Responsible for Alleged Egregious Labor Standards Violations at Three Seattle Construction Worksites

Financial Remedies Surpassing $2 Million Dollars

Seattle, WA (September 7, 2021) The Office of Labor Standards (OLS) determined that Baja Concrete USA Corp (Baja Concrete), Newway Forming Incorporated (Newway Forming), and two individuals acting as employers violated Seattle’s Minimum Wage, Paid Sick and Safe Time, and Wage Theft Ordinances. The total financial remedy was $2,055,204.10 to 53 affected workers and $170,786.20 to the City of Seattle.

The alleged violations occurred between February 2018 and August 2020. Baja Concrete, Newway Forming, and the individual manager and superintendent were found to be jointly and severally liable for the violations, which included:

  • Regularly deducting funds from employee paychecks without the employees’ authorization;
  • Failing to provide employees with Paid Sick and Safe Time;
  • Failing to pay employees the minimum wage;
  • Failing to pay employees for all hours worked; and,
  • Failing to pay employees overtime wages or provide sufficient meal and rest breaks.

The employees nominally worked for Baja Concrete, but OLS found that Newway Forming controlled many aspects of their employment. The employees sometimes worked up to 19 hours in a day without the required number of meal and rest breaks and performed significant amounts of overtime labor without receiving any overtime premium pay.

“Thanks to God I found help after being quiet for a long time. There are many people who experience the same thing, and no one should experience that. No one should take advantage of someone who only wants to work in order to help their family,” said one worker.

“Wage theft continues to be the most expensive form of theft across the country – affecting workers from all backgrounds,” said Nuno Pereira, Worker Rights Coordinator at Casa Latina, a non-profit organization and OLS Community Outreach and Education Fund partner. “Casa Latina is proud to be partnered with OLS to serve as a bridge between community organizing and government enforcement. We congratulate OLS for its investigative work and look forward to our continued efforts in co-enforcing the legislation against wage theft and empowering our Seattle worker community,” said Pereira.

Baja Concrete, a Florida corporation, and Newway Forming, a Canadian company with a local office in Lynnwood, Washington are respectively concrete finishing and concrete forming companies operating in Seattle. Baja Concrete, Newway Forming, and two individuals – a Baja Concrete manager, and a Newway Forming site superintendent, jointly employed the 53 cement finishers, laborers, and carpenters at Seattle residential construction sites, most of whom worked at a single location in the South Lake Union area of Seattle.

“This is a significant win for construction workers in an industry that is rife with labor standards violations. Vulnerable, low-income workers are often subjected to intimidation in the workplace and must be protected. OLS enforces Seattle’s labor standards to ensure workers are supported and provided resources while ensuring businesses comply with the law. When we find egregious circumstances such as those in this case, we hold violating businesses responsible for making their employees whole,” said Steven Marchese, OLS Director.

Baja Concrete and Newway Forming have the option to appeal the Director’s Order and have the matter heard before the Hearing Examiner.

For more information on Seattle’s labor laws contact the Office of Labor Standards at http://www.seattle.gov/laborstandards or call 206-256-5297.

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Testing Locations Administer One Million COVID-19 Tests

SEATTLE (September 14, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today announced that City of Seattle COVID-19 testing sites created over the pandemic have administered one million tests since beginning operations in 2020. Testing sites include fixed locations with UW Medicine in Aurora, SODO, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle, as well as seven Curative kiosks placed throughout the city. The free testing infrastructure has been used by more than one in three Seattle residents.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

State Legislative Direct Advocacy Activities; RFQ #OIR-1-2021

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) The City of Seattle supports policies to promote sustainable packaging, including Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs to promote recycling systems on a far-reaching scale. These programs help prevent pollution and reduces trash in landfills, incinerators, and oceans through practices such as building circular economies, thoughtful product stewardship, waste and toxics prevention, and encouraging product reusability and durability.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Releases Newly Updated Urban Forest Management Plan

Trees are fundamental to the character of Seattle and to our quality of life. In our rapidly changing climate, Seattle’s urban forest is an increasingly important asset, playing a critical role in mitigating climate change impacts, including heat island effects, as well as supporting Seattle’s public health, providing habitat for wildlife, creating spaces for exploration and enjoyment, cleaning our air and water, and reducing the quantity of stormwater runoff, further helping water quality.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation Seeks Vendor to Provide Healthy Food and Beverage Service for Vending Machines

Seattle – Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is seeking proposals from vendors to provide healthy food and beverage vending machine services at designated SPR facilities. SPR invites firms to submit proposals to install, maintain, operate and service food and beverage vending machines without cost to the Department. SPR will select the proposer who best demonstrates the ability to provide healthy, affordable, safe, and reliable food and beverage vending machines to community and employees while paying reasonable concession fees.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Lynnwood, WA
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, Washington

SPD Statement on Monday Evening Seattle City Council Budget Vote

The Seattle Police Department thanks the Council for voting to allow the Department to retain its previously approved budget. Since the 2021 budget was passed, over 150 officers have left the department. The City has continued to see a surge in gun and other violence. In the face of these events, the SPD has continued to do the hard and necessary work of ensuring public safety and engaging community.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Adrian Diaz Issue Statements on Upcoming Council Vote on SPD Hiring and Retention Funding

Seattle (September 13, 2021) Ahead of the Seattle City Council’s 2022 meeting on the Seattle Police Department budget, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and Police Chief Adrian Diaz released the following statement urging the Seattle City Council to support funding for a hiring and retention plan that helps our City reimagine policing while addressing the urgent staffing crisis at the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Pedersen Proposes to Keep Savings in SPD to Address Staffing Shortage with Incentives to Retain and Hire Officers and Detectives

9-1-1 response times have slowed and community policing has stalled after nearly 300 officers and detectives left Seattle in past 18 months; record-breaking attrition likely to continue unless action taken. Today Councilmember Alex Pedersen introduced legislation to address the staffing shortage crisis by keeping more of the savings at the...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nuno Pereira
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Announces Request for Proposal for Two Year $3 Million Dollar Community Outreach and Education Fund

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Announces Request for Proposal for Two Year $3 Million Dollar Community Outreach and Education Fund. Seattle, WA (September 9, 2021) – The Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announces the availability of $3 million dollars in funding to expand outreach, education, and technical assistance to Seattle workers about the City’s labor standards. OLS will award two-year contracts totaling $1.5 million dollars per year for 2022 and 2023 to fund local community organizations. The 24-month contracting period begins in January 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLE – NOW ONLINE!

DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLE – NOW ONLINE!. WHEN: Friday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. WHAT: Is your firm interested in doing business with the City of Seattle? Do you want to learn more about how City purchasing and contracting works? Join us at for our “First Fridays” online Doing Business with the City of Seattle event to meet Purchasing and Contracting staff who are part of our purchasing, consultant contracting and construction/public works teams. We will hold three sessions at once so choose the one you’re interested in!
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

SPU investigating odor in Georgetown

Seattle Public Utilities’ Spill Response team is investigating a strong chemical odor in the Georgetown area. Our responders are taking samples and/or readings near parts of the sewer system to identify the issue and its source and, once identified, working with other agencies to determine next steps. We will provide...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Laws#Construction Workers#Newway Forming Inc#Baja Concrete Usa Corp#Casa Latina#Canadian#The Hearing Examiner
Seattle, Washington

Solidarity with union carpenters in their fight for a good contract!

Pacific Northwest union carpenters are fighting millionaire bosses for a good contract. Through aggressive rank-and-file organizing they have rejected a series of substandard, insulting offers from construction contractors. I stand in solidarity with the union contractors, and with all workers organizing and fighting for their rights. My Labor Day statement to the union carpenters:
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Bobby Morris Playfield Survey

Seattle Parks and Recreation(SPR) is looking for feedback from the community on the cork infill product used at Bobby Morris Playfield adjacent to Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11 Ave., Seattle, WA 98122. Please take this short survey that will provide SPR important information on the users experience and help guide future field projects.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Ballard Playfield Lighting Project Begins

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is happy to announce we awarded the construction contract to Service Electric Co., Inc. for the lighting replacement project at Ballard Playground Playfield adjacent to the Ballard Community Center at 2644 NW 60th St. Construction begins the week of September 6 and will be completed in early 2022. The playfield will be closed during construction.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
News Break
Politics
Seattle, Washington

King County Recording Fee Increase

As of July 26, 2021, the recording fee for most documents in Washington State has increased by $100 per document type. This increase is at the direction of HB 1277, passed during the 2021 state legislative session. The surcharge will fund state and local programs that promote low-income housing, eviction prevention, and homelessness services.
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle, Washington

NORTHLAKE SEISMIC/RETROFIT RETAINING WALL PROJECT; SDOT 20-005

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 2:00 p.m. The City of Seattle, through Seattle Department of Transportation, requests Statements of Qualifications from qualified firms for the design of the replacement for the 432-ft long deteriorated Northlake Retaining Wall located along Lake Union in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood. The retaining wall, originally constructed in 1952, relies upon creosote timber treated piles and timber lagging tied back with steel rods to concrete anchors buried in fill behind the wall. The exposed height of the wall varies from approximately 5 to 15 ft.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

August Publication Updates

Tip 205, Street, Alley, and Pedestrian Improvement Exceptions, was updated with the current codes and application process. DR 13-2021, Determination of State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Review Exemption Levels for Infill Residential and Mixed-Use Development in Urban Centers and Urban Villages, provides guidance for determining the exemption levels.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Updated Stormwater Code/Manual – Online Training

The updated City of Seattle Stormwater Code and Manual became effective July 1, 2021. Please visit our Stormwater Code website as a great deal has changed with this update. SDCI has prepared online, pre-recorded training materials that you can view at your leisure. Details for the training materials and other references are below.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

478
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy