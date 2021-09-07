CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Campbell: D’Andre Swift, Michael Brockers will be ready to go in Week One

By Pro Football Talk
49erswebzone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. There's some good news on the injury front for the Lions as they enter the season. Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, head coach Dan Campbell said in an interview with 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday morning that running back D'Andre Swift and defensive lineman Michael Brockers will be ready to go in [more]

Kyle Shanahan
