New Canaan, CT

New Canaan police investigating multiple cases of breaking and entering of vehicles

By Nadine Bourne
WTNH.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW CANAAN, Conn., (WTNH)– Investigations are underway after reports of multiple breaking and entering of vehicles and stolen vehicles on Sunday. Officers received a report of individuals attempting to enter a vehicle on Sept. 5, at 5:15 a.m on Orchard Drive. As police were responding to this case, another phone call was made from a resident on Orchard Drive, saying that someone was in their driveway, trying to enter a vehicle.

