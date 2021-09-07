Dallas Wings Host Sixth Annual Inspiring Women’s Night September 7

Per the beats on Twitter, the Texas Rangers have announced a number of promotions and other title changes in the team’s front office today. The lead item on the announcement, and the ones the beats have particularly highlighted, is the promotion of Ross Fenstermaker to Vice President/Assistant General Manager for Player Development and International Operations. Per the statement from the team, “Fenstermaker will oversee the player development/minor league operations departments and will also continue to be responsible for the Rangers’ international amateur scouting efforts.”

