Dallas, TX

Dallas Wings Host Sixth Annual Inspiring Women's Night September 7

 7 days ago
ARLINGTON, TX – The Dallas Wings Annual Inspiring Women's Night will take place Tuesday, September 7 and will be highlighted by an all-women pregame speaker panel honoring women's accomplishments in sports and business during the game versus the Connecticut Sun at College Park Center. The panel will take place on the second-level concourse located near section 210 and will begin at 5:00 p.m. CT. All ticketed guests are welcome to attend.

DALLAS, TX
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

