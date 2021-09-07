Dallas Wings Host Sixth Annual Inspiring Women’s Night September 7
ARLINGTON, TX – The Dallas Wings Annual Inspiring Women’s Night will take place Tuesday, September 7 and will be highlighted by an all-women pregame speaker panel honoring women’s accomplishments in sports and business during the game versus the Connecticut Sun at College Park Center. The panel will take place on the second-level concourse located near section 210 and will begin at 5:00 p.m. CT. All ticketed guests are welcome to attend.wings.wnba.com
