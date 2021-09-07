CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Mask enforcement policies for Agawam schools approved

Cover picture for the articleAGAWAM – The Agawam School Committee hosted a special meeting on Aug. 31 to discuss student discipline in relation to COVID-19 and face coverings. Mayor William Sapelli explained that prior to this meeting, the policy subcommittee met to discuss this item. The subcommittee is chaired by School Committee member Shelley Reed. In attendance during this meeting were members Dawn Dube and Wendy Rua, along with Kerri O’Connor as a non-participant. Superintendent Sheila Hoffman, Assistant Superintendent Cheryl Salamao, and the school attorney were also present and willing to answer any questions.

