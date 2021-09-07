Showing off their skills

As much of the world was waiting in anticipation of the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, another exciting 10-day competition was underway. In June, the largest skill competition in the world, known as the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships, was held, and two students from Kirkwood Community College medaled in their individual skills challenges. Christopher Funk from Monticello received the college gold medal in automotive service technology, and John Fetty from Pella won a college silver medal in carpentry. Both men were pleasantly surprised by their results.