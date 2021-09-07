CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

Mon County Quick Response Team holds grief support group for loved ones of overdose victims

By Sam Kirk
WBOY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – While the COVID-19 pandemic surges, there is a quieter epidemic that has been plaguing West Virginia for years: overdose. According to the National Institutes of Health, West Virginia has the highest rate of opioid-involved overdose deaths per 100,000 people. Each life lost to overdose leaves behind family and friends. The Monongalia County Quick Response Team’s (QRT) Grief Support Group holds meetings on the first and third Mondays of each month to help grieving families.

www.wboy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Government
Monongalia County, WV
Health
Morgantown, WV
Health
County
Monongalia County, WV
City
Richwood, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Group Therapy#Overdose Deaths#Naloxone#Grief Support Group#Qrt#Centers#Americans

Comments / 0

Community Policy