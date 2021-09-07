Ret. police captain, wife enter not guilty pleas in teen drowning case

DEDHAM, Mass. — A retired Massachusetts State Police captain and his wife said they are not guilty of charges related to the June death of a teen in their swimming pool.

James and Leslie Coughlin pleaded not guilty on charges of reckless endangerment of a child and providing alcohol to a person under 21-years-old. The couple appeared in Dedham District Court more than three months after 17-year-old Alonzo Polk was pulled unconscious out of their pool. Polk died days later.

PREVIOUS: Investigation continues after unresponsive teen pulled from Dedham pool

“This is a terrible accident and tragedy for Alonzo,” defense attorney Brian Kelly said after Tuesday’s arraignment.

During a July probable cause hearing, a Dedham Police sergeant said police officers responded to the Coughlin’s home on 36 Netta Rd. just after midnight June 6. He said officers found “obviously” drunk teenagers on the property and empty beer cans on patio tables and the lawn near the in-ground swimming pool.

A pool light, designed for the deep end, was removed from the bottom of the pool and sitting on a towel, investigators said. The sergeant told the court magistrate the department has pictures taken at the party, including a photo of Polk earlier in the night.

“I’ve also reviewed several photographs that were taken throughout the party, including one that depicts the 17-year-old drowning victim sitting at a table with several empty alcohol containers in front of him,” Dedham Police Sgt. Michael Feeley testified at the July probable cause hearing.

“We came here today to seek justice happen. But what we’ve seen today is these people come into this courthouse and leave with no repercussions,” Polk’s brother Roshawn Drane said after Tuesday’s arraignment.

Kelly, however, said he has evidence Polk was not drinking at the party and said alcohol was not a factor in his death. Kelly has also said Polk didn’t know how to swim and was pushed into the pool by another party-goer. Kelly did not answer any questions outside the courthouse Tuesday. The Coughlins were released on their recognizance, with the next hearing scheduled for Nov. 3.

“My brother is no longer here. He’s no longer walking this earth. For these people to be able to walk out of this courtroom without bail, or anything set, is beyond us,” Drane said.

