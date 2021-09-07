CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Ret. police captain, wife enter not guilty pleas in teen drowning case

By Jason Law, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sx4p0_0bopJ4xn00

DEDHAM, Mass. — A retired Massachusetts State Police captain and his wife said they are not guilty of charges related to the June death of a teen in their swimming pool.

James and Leslie Coughlin pleaded not guilty on charges of reckless endangerment of a child and providing alcohol to a person under 21-years-old. The couple appeared in Dedham District Court more than three months after 17-year-old Alonzo Polk was pulled unconscious out of their pool. Polk died days later.

PREVIOUS: Investigation continues after unresponsive teen pulled from Dedham pool

“This is a terrible accident and tragedy for Alonzo,” defense attorney Brian Kelly said after Tuesday’s arraignment.

During a July probable cause hearing, a Dedham Police sergeant said police officers responded to the Coughlin’s home on 36 Netta Rd. just after midnight June 6. He said officers found “obviously” drunk teenagers on the property and empty beer cans on patio tables and the lawn near the in-ground swimming pool.

A pool light, designed for the deep end, was removed from the bottom of the pool and sitting on a towel, investigators said. The sergeant told the court magistrate the department has pictures taken at the party, including a photo of Polk earlier in the night.

“I’ve also reviewed several photographs that were taken throughout the party, including one that depicts the 17-year-old drowning victim sitting at a table with several empty alcohol containers in front of him,” Dedham Police Sgt. Michael Feeley testified at the July probable cause hearing.

“We came here today to seek justice happen. But what we’ve seen today is these people come into this courthouse and leave with no repercussions,” Polk’s brother Roshawn Drane said after Tuesday’s arraignment.

Kelly, however, said he has evidence Polk was not drinking at the party and said alcohol was not a factor in his death. Kelly has also said Polk didn’t know how to swim and was pushed into the pool by another party-goer. Kelly did not answer any questions outside the courthouse Tuesday. The Coughlins were released on their recognizance, with the next hearing scheduled for Nov. 3.

“My brother is no longer here. He’s no longer walking this earth. For these people to be able to walk out of this courtroom without bail, or anything set, is beyond us,” Drane said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Royalcandace
7d ago

This case is outrageous! What in the holy hell were these people thinking to host a party with alcohol for juveniles?? What caps the climax is his being retired law enforcement who you expect to have a modicum of brains!!

Reply(1)
5
Cyndi Calderon
6d ago

Bottom line is... a young man lost his life due to foul play. I’m so sorry to all parties involved, may this young king rest peacefully🙏

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

DNA cold case: New Jersey man charged in 1999 bludgeoning death of high school senior

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — Genetic genealogists have once again used DNA evidence and ancestry websites to track down an alleged killer. New Jersey authorities earlier this month announced the arrest of a Barnegat man who has been linked by genetics to the murder of Sayreville high schooler Nancy Kathleen Noga. The 17-year-old was reported missing Jan. 7, 1999, when she failed to come home from her part-time job.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dedham, MA
Society
City
Dedham, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Society
Dedham, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
66K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy