Pets

Vodafone’s latest Curve pet tracker pack includes an all-new clip

By Hannah Davies
Trusted Reviews
 7 days ago
Vodafone has launched a new Curve pack to help you keep an eye on your best friend. The pack comes with a Curve GPS tracker and a brand new pet tracker clip.

The Curve is Vodafone’s GPS pet tracker designed to keep track of your cat or dog when they’re out and about. The device is part of Vodafone’s Designed & Connected range, which also includes the Curve Bike light and GPS tracker and the Neo kids smartwatch.

The Curve is powered by Vodafone’s Smart SIM, which uses a combination of GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity to determine the location of your pet even at a distance.

Owners are able to view the whereabouts of their pets in the Vodafone Smart App for iOS and Android. You can choose to receive personalised alerts, save your favourite walking routes and see directions to your pet at any time of the day.

You can even create zones, such as the park or your home, to be notified when your pet steps in or out of those areas. The app also supports multiple users, so you can invite other family members and dog walkers alike to check your pets whereabouts in the app.

The Curve is compact and lightweight at 30g and is water and dustproof up to IP67. It has a 7-day battery life, meaning you’ll only need to charge it once a week.

The new pet tracker clip comes with different sized adapters, allowing it to attach to collars and harnesses securely and comfortably.

Vodafone has also announced two new features rolling out on the app from today – Pet Walks and Pet Profile. Pet Walks allows you to log past walks and their distances, while Pet Profile lets you enter information about your pet like their breed and personality.

“With pet ownership rocketing over the past year, it’s more important than ever to feel confident that your pet is kept safe”, said Vodafone UK consumer director Max Taylor.

“With the new Curve Pet Tracker you can keep track of your pet wherever they are. We’re continually developing our smart technology range, and hope this latest addition brings some added peace of mind for our customer’s pets”.

You can pick up the new Curve pack in the colours Dove or Slate now for £36, with connection fees starting at £3 a month on a 24-month contract. Existing Curve customers can also add the new clip to their current device for just £12.

Trusted Reviews

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

