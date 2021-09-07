EndoSound gets FDA breakthrough device designation for endoscopic ultrasound
The FDA has given breakthrough device designation to the EndoSound Vision System, an add-on ultrasound device designed by EndoSound. The solution is capable of converting into an endoscopic ultrasound that allows endoscopists to perform advanced procedures such as fine needle biopsy with precision. It does not possess the elevator mechanism found on most linear echo-endoscopes, a component that has drummed up concerns among patients for the risk of infection associated with it.www.dotmed.com
