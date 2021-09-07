EndoSound gets FDA breakthrough device designation for endoscopic ultrasound

Buried deep within a July 9th executive order from President Biden was a directive to the Secretary of Health and Human Services to promote the sale of low-cost hearing aids, and for the FDA to propose new rules to allow the sale of such hearing aids over the counter. Out of more than 70 directives in the executive order on promoting competition in the American economy, it was a brief but telling mention about the struggle to get new healthcare technologies to consumers.

