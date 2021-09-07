CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ original 'On the Rocks' hits Blu-Ray and DVD on Oct. 26

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ comedy "On the Rocks" will be the streaming service's first original film to see physical release, with the movie set for distribution by Lionsgate Home Entertainment. Blu-Ray and DVD listings for "On the Rocks" began to pop up on Monday with a release date of Oct. 26. Pre-orders...

