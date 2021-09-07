CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing Faces Tough Times: Here's When I'd Consider Initiating a Long

By Authors
Street.Com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late July, Boeing (BA) reported the firm's second quarter performance. Things were looking up. The firm showed a surprise profit, adjusted or not. The firm beat revenue projections on year over year growth of 43.9%, the company's first positive annual revenue growth for any single quarter since the cows came home (Q4 2018). Since then there have been some deals. The firm has sold some aircraft. There have been ups and downs, mostly downs since mid-August.

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

The Airlines With The Largest Narrowbody Only Fleets

Which of the world’s airlines operate the largest narrowbody-only fleets? Simple Flying recently explored the world of widebody-only carriers, so now seems as apt a time as ever to ask the same question for airlines that exclusively fly single-aisle aircraft. As we will see, the theme of low-cost carriers with uniform fleet structures is key to this question.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Boeing Has Almost Cleared Its Whitetail Aircraft Backlog

Boeing is on track to clear its backlog of unwanted white tail aircraft. In recent years, airlines canceled and delayed orders for planes already built, contributing to the stockpile. Now, as airlines start to rebuild their fleets, Boeing is busy clearing its whitetail backlog. Hundreds of unwanted Boeing planes have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

U.S. carrier Breeze confirms buying 20 more Airbus A220 jets

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Breeze Airways, the new U.S. carrier founded by entrepreneur David Neeleman, on Monday publicly unveiled an order for 20 more Airbus A220-330 aircraft as it looks to operate longer flights, confirming a Reuters report earlier this year. The order brings Breeze’s total A220 order to 80, making...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

US carrier Breeze raises A220 order to 80 aircraft

US carrier Breeze Airways is ordering another 20 Airbus A220-300s, as it prepares to receive its first of the type in the fourth quarter. Airbus says the order for the twinjets, previously undisclosed, brings Breeze’s overall commitment to 80 A220s. The airline, which commenced services in May, intends to introduce...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Aircraft#Boeing Planes#Boeing 787 Dreamliner#Boeing 737 Max#Boeing Faces Tough Times#Ba#United Airlines Holdings#Ual#737 Max 10#737 Max Aircraft#Dreamliners#The Wall Street Journal#Faa#787#Ryaay#British#Jet2#Delta Air Lines#Dal#Eps
simpleflying.com

Which Airlines Flew The Boeing 747SP?

The Boeing 747SP is a shortened version of the 747 (the only one developed) that offered a longer range. It was developed early in the 747 program to meet specific airline requests and first flew with Pan Am in 1976. Boeing delivered 45 747SPs, and it has been operated by many airlines – especially in the US, Middle East, and Asia, and by governments.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

Boeing's Board Face Lawsuit From Shareholders Over Two Crashes

Boeing's board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over two fatal crashes that killed hundreds of people, a US judge has ruled. The manufacturer's 737 MAX was grounded for 20 months worldwide in March 2019 after 346 people died in two crashes -- the Lion Air disaster in Indonesia in 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines crash the following year.
ECONOMY
executivetraveller.com

Philippine Airlines to cancel Airbus orders in bankruptcy plan

Philippine Airlines expects to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy before the end of the year, with a leaner fleet and fewer destinations as a recovery in travel demand isn’t likely in the next few years, says airline president Gilbert Santa Maria. The national carrier will trim its fleet to 70...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

US to give aircraft companies $482M for pandemic

The Biden administration is making $482 million available to aviation industry manufacturers to help them avert job or pay cuts in the pandemic. The taxpayer-funded relief will cover up to half of the payroll costs at 313 companies, according to the Transportation Department, which said Thursday will help save up to 22,500 jobs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Arkansas Online

Aircraft companies to receive aid

The Biden administration is making $482 million available to aviation industry manufacturers to help them avert job or pay cuts in the pandemic. The taxpayer-funded relief will cover up to half of the payroll costs at 313 companies, according to the Transportation Department, which said Thursday that will help save up to 22,500 jobs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Street.Com

Jim Cramer: What to Buy Now? That's a Tough One

If we only had something to hang our hats on, we could do some buying. But we don't, and we should stop pretending we do. Right now, at this very moment, I find it incredibly hard to have conviction about anything. First, we should understand, buying a stock or a...
STOCKS
audacy.com

FAA manager on 9/11 talks about ordering historic aircraft ground stop

LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (KYW Newsradio) — One of the most difficult jobs on September 11, 2001 was arguably managing the Federal Aviation Administration. Now retired, the FAA operations manager at that time spoke at a 9/11 memorial ceremony in Bucks County. While he rarely gives one-on-one interviews, he spoke with KYW Newsradio about his role that day, which may have saved countless lives.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

Delta Airlines influencer gab spikes over new COVID-19 vaccine mandate

In August, a dramatic conversation spike among influencers around Delta Air Lines was noticed when the company announced to impose a US$200 monthly surcharge on employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii...
HONOLULU, HI
The Motley Fool

Delta Air Lines Continues Its Run of Outperformance

U.S. airlines have reduced their third-quarter forecasts recently, as the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt air travel demand. Delta Air Lines now expects revenue to come in at the lower end of its previous guidance range, but it remains on track to post an adjusted profit for the third quarter.
ECONOMY
conchovalleyhomepage.com

FAA says it’s keeping tabs on SpaceX over environmental concerns in South Texas

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it is tracking SpaceX and environmental concerns regarding the company’s desire to launch its massive Starship Spacecraft from its launch facility on the southern tip of Texas. “SpaceX cannot launch the Starship/Super Heavy vehicle until the FAA completes its licensing...
TEXAS STATE
Street.Com

Premarket Movers Tuesday - Oracle, Lucid, Apple, Coinbase

Stocks moving in premarket trading Tuesday include Oracle, Lucid Motors, Apple, Chevron and Coinbase. U.S. stock futures edged higher on Tuesday ahead of fresh data on August inflation prior to the opening bell. Here are some of the top movers in premarket trading Tuesday. 1. Oracle ORCL | Down 3.1%
STOCKS
Street.Com

Eaton Corp. Plc

This COVID-19 vaccine is the potential savior of more than just the market. Good morning folks, we've got a full day of earnings reports as well as a modicum of economic data on tap. I'll be your cruise director today, and yes, that is a slight nod to The Love Boat, which ran from 1976-1985. Some of the earnings reports I'l...
RETAIL
Street.Com

Lion Electric Co. Is Not Yet Ready to Roar

During Monday's Lightning Round segment of "Mad Money," one caller quizzed host Jim Cramer about the Lion Electric Company (LEV) . "This is the best company in this group. I would hold onto it," answered Cramer about the company that designs and manufactures zero-emission vehicles. Let's see what the charts...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

In the Current Market Environment, I Have No Reason to Be Stubborn

I'd label this an uninspired day. There's nothing wildly exciting on my normal watchlists. There are a few movers but nothing I want to chase or fade right now in an aggressive manner. Several of the short-squeeze plays have absolutely died. That's the risk and the challenge when trading those names. Aterian (ATER) is down 38% as I'm typing, and it has been a steady bleed since the end of the first hour of trading. As quickly as we rose, we fell.
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oracle, General Electric, Southwest Airlines and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oracle – The tech company's shares slid more than 3% after Oracle's first-quarter revenue missed expectations. The company reported sales of $9.73 billion, which was short of the $9.77 billion analysts surveyed by Refinitiv predicted. Oracle earned $1.03 per share on an adjusted basis during the period, which was ahead of the 97 cents the Street expected.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy