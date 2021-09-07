Boeing Faces Tough Times: Here's When I'd Consider Initiating a Long
In late July, Boeing (BA) reported the firm's second quarter performance. Things were looking up. The firm showed a surprise profit, adjusted or not. The firm beat revenue projections on year over year growth of 43.9%, the company's first positive annual revenue growth for any single quarter since the cows came home (Q4 2018). Since then there have been some deals. The firm has sold some aircraft. There have been ups and downs, mostly downs since mid-August.realmoney.thestreet.com
