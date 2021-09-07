Get Far Cry 3 free on Ubisoft Connect through Saturday
Ubisoft is giving away free copies of Far Cry 3 on PC, and all you need to do to claim yours is visit a website and sign in. The promotion is offering free copies of Far Cry 3 on Ubisoft Connect to anyone who requests one by Saturday, September 11 at 2:30 am local time - just head to Ubisoft's official site and sign in with your Ubisoft account and the game will be instantly unlocked for your account. Of course, you'll need to install the Ubisoft Connect launcher to actually download and play it on your computer, assuming you don't already have it ready to go.www.gamesradar.com
