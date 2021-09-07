CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Get Far Cry 3 free on Ubisoft Connect through Saturday

By Connor Sheridan
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ubisoft is giving away free copies of Far Cry 3 on PC, and all you need to do to claim yours is visit a website and sign in. The promotion is offering free copies of Far Cry 3 on Ubisoft Connect to anyone who requests one by Saturday, September 11 at 2:30 am local time - just head to Ubisoft's official site and sign in with your Ubisoft account and the game will be instantly unlocked for your account. Of course, you'll need to install the Ubisoft Connect launcher to actually download and play it on your computer, assuming you don't already have it ready to go.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Sony Patent Will Change Video Game Violence Forever

Violence in video games has long been a subject of much debate. From the heightened supernatural Fatalities in the "Mortal Kombat" series to the more grounded and harrowing deaths seen in the "Last of Us" series (per USgamer), gaming fans and critics alike have been split on depictions of death and destruction in digital form. Some have found the violence in video games a reason to pause, while others have taken comfort and enjoyment in the fact that video games are still relatively removed from reality. However, a new patent published by Sony Interactive Entertainment might change all of that.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

10 Reasons to be Excited About Far Cry 6

Far Cry’s brand of open world gameplay mixed with focused storytelling and emergent action has turned the series into one of Ubisoft’s biggest properties over the years, and with Far Cry 6, Ubisoft seems to be ramping things up in more ways than one. After nearly five hours with the game, we can confidently say that we’re excited about how it’s shaping up. Here, we’re going to talk about our biggest takeaways from the opening few hours of Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Is Far Cry 6 a revolution for the beloved Ubisoft franchise?

Far Cry 6 will feel unmistakably familiar for fans of the first person shooter series, and it would hard not to after so many iterations and spin offs. That said, as we went hands on for this gameplay preview ahead of its 7th October release, it’s clear to see the smart story and gameplay choices that Ubisoft has made to keep the formula feeling fresh.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Far Cry 6 Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

The latest Far Cry instalment, Far Cry 6, is on the way - but will it be coming to Xbox Game Pass?. The highly-anticipated Far Cry 6 throws players into the island of Yara, a place in the middle of a revolution and ruled by dictator Antón Castillo. The game promises to be Far Cry's biggest playground to date, and features many of the mechanics from previous instalments optimized for modern generation consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far Cry 3#Ubisoft Connect#Npc#Far Cry 6#Cm Life#The Super Nintendo#Gamespot#Cvg
ComicBook

Far Cry 6 Tries for the Best of Two Worlds

Whatever stories they’ve told, Far Cry games have long been connected by a number of shared factors. Gradual map reveals gated by climbing towers or other methods is one such example of mechanical connections, but there’s also been a shared aspect of humor between the games, a humor that lightened up whatever chaotic situation players found themselves in. After spending around five hours with Far Cry 6 during a hands-on gameplay session, it became evident that striking a balance between the series’ signature humor and more serious themes will be more difficult than ever in the new game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Far Cry 6 Hands-On Preview

Far Cry 6 attempts to make the island of Yara as much of a character as the brutal dictator ruling over it: Anton Castillo, played by famed actor Giancarlo Esposito. We recently got to play a five-hour hands-on preview of Far Cry 6 and were able to experience a lot of the game’s main systems, including the custom Supremos and Resolver weapon classes and the supporting slate of Amigos who join you in battle. Our hands-on also allowed us to dive into the many activities and avenues for customization. Along with spending time modding weapons, we also took down checkpoints and bases, drove around in tanks, and recruited a bloodthirsty rooster named Chiccharon.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Far Cry 6 is more RPG than ever

Like seemingly every other series in Ubisoft’s catalogue, Far Cry is slowly but surely becoming an RPG. Not in the traditional sense, in which you create a character and immerse yourself in them through gameplay decisions and specialisation, but in a similar way to Assassin’s Creed Origins – that of a soft reboot that places gear and character level at the fore of customisation.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Far Cry 6 gets an hour of new gameplay footage on Xbox Series X

Ubisoft has shown off more than a hour of Far Cry 6 gameplay running on the Xbox Series X in a new video. The footage came in a presentation by the Ubisoft North America YouTube account, which saw the game’s narrative director Navid Khavari providing insight aplenty. We get a good look at how you’ll liberate the game’s El Este Region. The gameplay also includes a showcase of some of the many improvised Resolver weapons. How about a revolver shield combo that doubles as a back-mounted missile launcher? Absolutely.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
mobilesyrup.com

Far Cry 6 Hands-on: An island in the sun

Ubisoft Toronto’s Far Cry 6 drops players straight into significant political upheaval on the fictional island nation of Yara, and in my time with the game so far, it’s pretty hype. Players take on the role of either a female or male protagonist named Dani Rojas, who aims to escape...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Ubisoft reveals Far Cry 6 PC features trailer and system requirements

In brief: Ubisoft revealed the specs for the PC version of Far Cry 6 today. It released a detailed list of system requirements and a new trailer explaining the graphics and user interface features specific to the PC version. You'll need a reasonably beefy rig to play it at 60 frames per second, especially if you intend to play with ray tracing turned on.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Far Cry 3, free game on PC for a limited time

A few weeks after Far Cry 6 goes on sale, users can go back in time to delight in the third installment in the series. For a limited time, the French company is giving away Far Cry 3 for PC (Ubisoft Connect), so that those who claim their reward can add it to their library of games permanently. Of course, there is a very specific deadline to achieve it, until September 11 at 8:30 (local time).
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Ubisoft assures that Far Cry 6 will have a free next-gen upgrade

Ubisoft just announced over at Twitter that Far Cry 6, the latest mainline installment of their biggest first-person shooter open-world franchise, will offer a free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version. The free upgrade will be applicable not just for the digital versions of the game, but...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Far Cry 3' Is Free Right Now, So What Are You Waiting For

Far Cry 3 is free right now for PC players, so if you're yet to play one of the most acclaimed games in the series, read on to find out how to grab it. Vaas Montenegro will appear in the Season Pass for Far Cry 6, allowing players to step into the shoes of this villain as well as Pagan Min and Joseph Seed from Far Cry 4 and Far Cry 5 respectively. In a mystical, psychedelic version of each game's realities, the baddies will be trying to survive against all odds, using their twisted tactics to gain the upper hand as they are the prey this time.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Mike gets destroyed for previewing Far Cry 6, PlayStation event, and more | GB Decides 212

GamesBeat Decides is reconvening to decide everything about the world of video games so you don’t have to think for yourself. On this episode, GamesBeat editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb talk about the recently announced PlayStation 5 showcase. That is coming next week and will focus on PS5 games. Sony also revealed some details about Horizon: Forbidden West’s launch, including the lack of an upgrade path for PS4 owners. Finally, Nintendo surprised everyone with a new game that is launching this year, and Mike wrote a shameful preview of Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Unboxing The Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition

With just a short while to go before the next instalment of Ubisoft’s storied Far Cry series arrives, anticipation is definitely high for fans. We definitely loved it in our early impressions and gameplay preview, and the upcoming Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition will be a flaming hot item you won’t want to miss.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How comedy, cartoons, and a connection to nature set Ubisoft Montpellier apart

There’s little to recommend the game that built Ubisoft Montpellier today. Rayman was a brutal hangover from the SNES and Mega Drive era of 2D platformers, a cruel cavalcade of spike pits and memory-test bosses. Its protagonist was a bequiffed berk with no limbs and even less charisma; his world a nonsensical mishmash of poachers, pirates, and washerwomen, in which even static objects unsettled you with their big, googly eyes.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

The best Far Cry game is now free-to-keep

While we’re still over here trying to convince Ubisoft that Far Cry 1’s Trigens were a good idea actually, the game that set the modern tone for the series is now free-to-keep. Sure, Far Cry 3 may have put us on a track of too-edgy storytelling and an overreliance on charismatic villains, but it also brought us a tradition of creative mission design and satisfying loops of exploration and combat. If you missed out before, it’s still worth going back.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Following Horizon: Forbidden West Controversy, Ubisoft Reiterates Far Cry 6 Is A Free Upgrade

After last week's news that Horizon: Forbidden West wouldn't be getting a free next-gen upgrade - a decision which was quickly reversed - Sony then came forward and said future games will require a one-time £10/$10 charge to upgrade from PS4 to PS5. Coming off the back end of that controversy, Ubisoft has now reiterated that Far Cry 6 will be a free upgrade for all next-gen owners.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 3 is going free this week, and you have four days to claim a copy

Do you know what the definition of insanity is? Giving out occasional free games via your game launcher and expecting it to lead to greatly increased sales. Or maybe it’s that other thing. Look, Far Cry 3 came out nearly nine years ago, so you’ve probably played it by now. Good news if you haven’t, though. Far Cry 3 is being given away for the sweet price of nothing over on Ubisoft’s website. You have from now until September 11 to grab the game. Anyone who’s been snapping up Ubisoft’s free offerings over the years will possibly also have Blood Dragon in their library as well, since that was free for a bit years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Far Cry 6 pets – companions, abilities, and perks

Far Cry 6 brings back the fan favourite companions, which this time are all pets and animals called Amigos. These Amigos help you out in combat when you are fighting against Antón Castillo’s forces. There are six companions and animal pets in the game that all feature a wide variety of abilities and perks for different situations.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy