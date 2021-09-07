Porsche Mission R Concept First Look: Speed Racer
Porsche's not playing when it comes to electric vehicles. While the German brand's EV lineup currently consists strictly of the Taycan sedan and its Cross Turismo faux-SUV counterpart, Porsche plans to expand its electric offerings by way of the forthcoming Macan EV before the middle of the decade. There's also the strong possibility the brand builds an electric sports car, which is likely previewed by the recently revealed Mission R.www.motortrend.com
