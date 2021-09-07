Porsche Mission R Concept First Look: Speed Racer

Hyundai's not putting all of its eggs in one electric vehicle basket, as the Korean company revealed its ambitions to popularize hydrogen fuel and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles by the year 2040. While Hyundai's plans to achieve this goal include wild concepts such as an autonomous tractor-trailer capable of traveling more than 600 miles between fuel stops, an autonomous off-road-ready rescue vehicle (dubbed RHGV) that's designed to provide power to vehicles in need of emergency assistance in remote areas, and an autonomous flying rescue vehicle made for fighting fires and extricating lost or injured individuals, it also trotted out a number of vehicles that strike us as more grounded in reality, such as a mobile hydrogen station and, our favorite, the Vision FK concept.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO