Beaverhead County, MT

Air Quality Alert issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 09:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-08 09:45:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Gallatin, and Madison counties in effect until 900 AM MDT 9/8/2021. This alert will be updated again at 900 AM MDT 9/8/2021. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 930 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Dillon and West Yellowstone are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 930 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Hamilton, Billings, Missoula, Red Lodge, Libby, Lewistown, Great Falls, Birney, Thompson Falls, Frenchtown, Bozeman, and Helena are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

alerts.weather.gov

