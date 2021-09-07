Conway: Disappearance At Dahlia View Coming To PlayStation This November

[Editor’s Note: The film portion of this review is by Adam Jahnke. The 4K UHD portions are by Bill Hunt.]. Science fiction and horror have been crossing each other’s paths since long before either genre had a name. What is Frankenstein or The Invisible Man if not, in essence, science fiction? After all, you can’t have a mad scientist without the science. But while the best science fiction is free to explore a limitless number of concepts and themes, horror always boils down to something more primal. Perhaps this is why so many sci-fi/horror hybrids involve scary campfire stories with high-tech set dressing. Arguably the most familiar, and certainly one of the most effective, is the original Alien. But with all due respect to Ridley Scott’s modern classic and its fans, my personal favorite is John Carpenter’s The Thing.

