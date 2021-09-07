CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway: Disappearance At Dahlia View Coming To PlayStation This November

By Bobby Houston
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite Paper Games are serving up a new mystery for anyone wanting to play detective with Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 2nd. Described as an “observational thriller” Conway: Disappearance At Dahlia View focuses on the retired, wheelchair-bound, detective Robert Conway as he hunts for the truth following the disappearance of eight-year-old Charlotte May. Conway begins growing suspicious of his neighbours after observing them from his apartment window and decides to launch his own investigation.

