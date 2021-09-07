CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Home: Guinea coup adds bauxite to aluminum’s supply concerns

By Reuters
mining.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAluminum extended its covid-19 recovery rally to hit a fresh 10-year high of $2,782 per tonne on Monday. The trigger for the latest upswing was news of the military coup at the weekend in Guinea, a major producer of bauxite, which is processed into alumina and then primary aluminum. The...

www.mining.com

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: work begins on Chile’s first green hydrogen project and French energy giants target decarbonized hydrogen

French industrial gas provider Air Liquide and energy business TotalEnergies have teamed up to decarbonize hydrogen production at the latter's Normandy facility in France. “This project will enable … the supply to TotalEnergies by Air Liquide of low-carbon hydrogen by relying on Air Liquide's hydrogen network in Normandy and the implementation of a large-scale CO2 capture and storage solution (CCS),” read a statement released today. Air Liquide said it will take over and operate the 255-tons-per-day TotalEnergies hydrogen production unit in Normandy under a long-term contract. “Connecting the unit to Air Liquide’s hydrogen network will enable [it] to optimize its performance and, ultimately, develop the world’s first low-carbon hydrogen network,” added today's press release. The French companies said they will carry out development studies for a CCS project in Normandy. Air Liquide will capture CO2 and TotalEnergies is expected to transport and store it at two North Sea CCS projects under development: the Northern Lights facility, in Norwegian waters, and the Aramis project, in waters owned by the Netherlands.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

China backs Congo’s ban on 6 small Chinese mining companies

China gave its backing on Tuesday to a Congolese provincial government’s order last month banning six small Chinese-owned mining companies operating illegally. The move comes as Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi increases scrutiny of Chinese mining activities, reviewing a $6 billion “infrastructure-for-minerals” deal with Chinese investors and reassessing China Molybdenum’s Tenke Fungurume mine.
ECONOMY
mining.com

A Tesla co-founder aims to build an entire US battery industry

Redwood Materials Inc., the battery recycling company created by Tesla Inc. co-founder J.B. Straubel, has been keeping a big secret: It isn’t really a recycling company. Sure, Redwood has risen quickly to become the biggest lithium-ion battery recycler in the U.S.. But Straubel didn’t leave Tesla in 2019 just to clean out America’s junk drawers. His broader goal, described to Bloomberg for the first time, is to move a huge chunk of the battery-component industry from Asia to the U.S.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Guinean#Refineries#Europe#West African#Cru#Conakry#Chinese#Cme#Noble Group#Chinalco#Lme
mining-technology.com

Aluminium hits decade high after supply disruptions

Aluminium hit highs of $3,000 a tonne for the first time in 13 years on the London Metal Exchange on 9th September. Climbing by as much as 2.6%, the rise has been attributed to supply disruptions throughout the industry, with a recent coup in Guinea and production curbs in China contributing to the sharp rise in price. In China, the metal surged as much as 5.4%, to the highest prices since 2006.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Aluminum price hits $3,000 for first time since 2008 on supply disruptions

The aluminum price has reached $3,000 a tonne for the first time in 13 years amid expectations that supply disruptions are here to stay. The metal climbed as much as 2.6% to $3,000 a tonne, the highest intraday level since 2008, on the London Metal Exchange, and was trading at $2,896.50 as of 2:51 p.m. in London.
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

India's regas capacity to rise by 12mn mt/yr: report

India currently has an LNG regasification capacity of about 42.5mn mt/yr of which operable capacity is only approximately 30mn mt/yr. India’s operable regasification capacity is expected to increase by about 12mn metric tons (mt)/year due to the removal of constraints at existing LNG terminals, Motilal Oswal, a Mumbai-based brokerage, said on September 8 in a report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
naturalgasworld.com

Trinidad and Tobago to dominate natural gas production from upcoming projects in Americas in 2025

A total of seven natural gas projects are expected to start operations in Trinidad and Tobago during 2021-2025. Trinidad and Tobago is expected to contribute around 25% or 820mn ft3/day of the Americas natural gas production in 2025 from planned and announced projects (new build projects, excluding the US L48), according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Jiangxi Copper, MCC aim to develop Mes Aynak mine in Afghanistan

Jiangxi Copper Co. said on Monday that it and the Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC) are monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and will push forward with the Mes Aynak copper mine when they can. The company and MCC took on a 30-year lease for the mine in 2008, which has...
METAL MINING
mining.com

China intervenes in oil market with historic sale of reserves

China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices. The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Iron ore price hits one year low on China demand collapse

The iron ore price sank to one year low on Friday on fears of more steel production curbs in China. The most-traded January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 0.3% lower at 732.50 yuan ($113.66) a tonne. It touched 717.50 yuan a tonne on Thursday, the weakest since February 4.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Copper, aluminum prices up as inflation runs hot

A broad rally in base metals markets is gathering pace, with tight supply, logistical logjams and booming demand creating an inflationary storm that’s driving prices to multiyear highs. The surge in commodities, as well as soaring shipping and power costs, is fueling global consumer prices. China’s factory-gate inflation accelerated to...
BUSINESS
mining.com

Iron ore price sinks to 11-month low on covid recovery concerns

The iron ore price sank to an eleven-month low on Thursday amid concerns that the global economic recovery is stalling. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $130.26 a tonne, down 1.46% from Wednesday’s closing. The high-grade Brazilian index (65% Fe...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Chinese smelters raise August copper output month-on-month

China’s major copper smelters lifted August refined cathode output by 2.7% from the prior month, incentivised by higher treatment charges and rising prices for byproduct sulphuric acid, state-backed research house Antaike said on Thursday. The 22 smelters surveyed by Antaike churned out 767,600 tonnes of cathodes last month, also up...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Alrosa boosts cooperation with Congo after Angola leak

Russia’s Alrosa, the world’s largest diamond producer, will build up its cooperation with state-controlled diamond company Bakwanga, known as MIBA, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Alrosa said on Thursday. Alrosa and MIBA signed a memorandum of understanding after Congo said it would seek compensation in line with the “polluter...
WORLD
mining.com

Shanghai aluminum near a 13-year high as Guinea unrest stokes supply woes

Shanghai aluminum prices held near their highest in more than 13 years on Wednesday amid trader concerns over possible supply disruption from major bauxite producer Guinea and tightness in top consumer China on logistics constraints. Guinea is China’s biggest supplier of bauxite, an ore used to produce aluminum. The most-traded...
INDUSTRY
IBTimes

Coup Puts Spotlight On Guinea's Huge Bauxite Reserves

The latest coup in bauxite-rich Guinea is reverberating across the market for aluminium, although for now it appears the global production chain is not under threat, analysts say. Aluminium prices, already buoyed by a gradual economic recovery, topped $2,800 a tonne to reach a 13-year high on Wednesday after the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Kemp: Record Chinese coal futures signal need to boost output

Prices for the most-traded thermal coal futures contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange hit $150 a tonne on Tuesday, up from $85 a year ago, which was also the five-year average before the covid-19 pandemic. Surging prices are an indication of the tension between the country’s surging electricity demand and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy