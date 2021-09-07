People on the Move
Realtor-Associate at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty. Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty is pleased to welcome Cynthia Ray to our Kahala office. Cynthia hails from Korea and Colorado but has proudly called Hawaii home for almost two decades. She’s always had an entrepreneurial spirit and her passion for real estate began at a young age. Through working in multi-levels of the restaurant industry, she gained experience with customer service and developed a strong work ethic. She's excited to help others with their real estate needs.www.bizjournals.com
