People on the Move

The workplace may be undergoing the largest transformation of our lifetime. The Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to in-office operations. Overnight, employees woke up to a new workplace — the home. Across the globe, displaced employees created makeshift workspaces that became their home office for a year and a half. As a result, an employee divide occurred. Some employees could not wait to return, while others have yet to step foot into the office. As in-person office operations resume, employers and employees have an opportunity to shape what the future of work looks like. That future is hybrid.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO