I Collective Design Looks to Blue Light for an Eyewear Store in Hangzhou

By Words: Athena Waligore
Interior Design
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor an optical store in Hangzhou, China, Beijing-based I Collective Design (ICD) started with the Bluemo brand’s signature hue—a blue that speaks to the company’s specialization in glasses that combat eye strain from digital habits. That blue-light color defines the attention-grabbing entry, which the firm created by removing a nondescript wall and inserting a custom “blue box” of acrylic panels. “We tried to remark that our lives are filled with electronic products,” principal Zhen Zhang explains. “And our eyes need to be taken care of more than ever.” Inside the store, the emphasis is on Bluemo’s frames, arranged by function and shape, as well as abundant try-on spots. In the rear, Zhang created a small coffee area for neighborhood office workers—electronic devices optional.

