I Collective Design Looks to Blue Light for an Eyewear Store in Hangzhou

Recently I was given an opportunity to test out the Look Designer plugin from Colourlab.ai in what is now an apparently ongoing series about film emulation (more to come!). Everyone is after the elusive “film look” these days and programs like Look Designer purport to get you there faster and easier than if you were to try to do it yourself. Right now Colourlab actually has a full-on program called “Colourlab AI” but that is only available for Mac right now, whereas I’m on PC. Look Designer 2 (and Grainlab) are part of Colourlab AI, which is a larger/prettier program, but we are getting a good chunk of that experience here so let’s see how we get on!

