Solar projects can protect archaeological treasures

While both companies have their headquarters in the Netherlands, they have a shared global ambition to make a tangible difference in climate change and contributing to global sustainable energy goals. Pondera, founded in 2007, has been involved in more than 10GW of renewable energy projects, of which over 3 GW is operational and another 3 GW under construction. The company has seen steep growth over the past years and is gearing up to become a key player in the South-East Asian market. SolarDuck was founded by a group of likeminded maritime and energy professionals, who found a way to generate solar power offshore at utility scale. Their patented and certified technology is robust, scalable, and able to withstand sea conditions and hurricane force winds. This technology allows for solar energy to be generated at sea, which opens a new and very promising market.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO