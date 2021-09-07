CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Solar projects can protect archaeological treasures

By Max Hall
pv-magazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe draft planning policy paper about renewable energy infrastructure which is being drawn up by the U.K. government has outlined another potential benefit offered by solar projects, on top of the well-documented biodiversity gains such sites can offer. The section of the renewables paper devoted to solar, which was put...

www.pv-magazine.com

RenewableEnergyWorld.com

UK officials approve GE’s offshore wind blade plant

UK planning authorities have approved plans for GE Renewable Energy's offshore wind blade manufacturing plant in Teeside. Construction on the manufacturing plant is expected to begin later this year. The facility will be operated by LM Wind Power and will be focused on the production of GE's 107-meter offshore wind blade as a component of the Haliade-X offshore wind turbine.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Pondera and SolarDuck sign agreement for developing 555 MWp of offshore solar projects

While both companies have their headquarters in the Netherlands, they have a shared global ambition to make a tangible difference in climate change and contributing to global sustainable energy goals. Pondera, founded in 2007, has been involved in more than 10GW of renewable energy projects, of which over 3 GW is operational and another 3 GW under construction. The company has seen steep growth over the past years and is gearing up to become a key player in the South-East Asian market. SolarDuck was founded by a group of likeminded maritime and energy professionals, who found a way to generate solar power offshore at utility scale. Their patented and certified technology is robust, scalable, and able to withstand sea conditions and hurricane force winds. This technology allows for solar energy to be generated at sea, which opens a new and very promising market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
coingeek.com

China’s national grid to develop green energy blockchain trading platform

The State Grid Corporation of China is to develop a green energy trading platform powered by blockchain, in partnership with the country’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). According to details emerging this week, the State Grid will create the platform which will enable renewable energy to be traded in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Inverter#Renewable Energy#Solar Projects#Danish#European Energy#Asian#Nsip#Mwac#Pv#Italian#Swiss#Axpo
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

10 largest wind farm projects completed in the U.S. so far in 2021

The U.S. connected 6.1 gigawatts of wind power capacity to the grid in the first half of 2021, according to analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The U.S. now has 127 GW of cumulative wind power capacity with a pipeline of 62 GW under development through 2025. Here are the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: work begins on Chile’s first green hydrogen project and French energy giants target decarbonized hydrogen

French industrial gas provider Air Liquide and energy business TotalEnergies have teamed up to decarbonize hydrogen production at the latter's Normandy facility in France. “This project will enable … the supply to TotalEnergies by Air Liquide of low-carbon hydrogen by relying on Air Liquide's hydrogen network in Normandy and the implementation of a large-scale CO2 capture and storage solution (CCS),” read a statement released today. Air Liquide said it will take over and operate the 255-tons-per-day TotalEnergies hydrogen production unit in Normandy under a long-term contract. “Connecting the unit to Air Liquide’s hydrogen network will enable [it] to optimize its performance and, ultimately, develop the world’s first low-carbon hydrogen network,” added today's press release. The French companies said they will carry out development studies for a CCS project in Normandy. Air Liquide will capture CO2 and TotalEnergies is expected to transport and store it at two North Sea CCS projects under development: the Northern Lights facility, in Norwegian waters, and the Aramis project, in waters owned by the Netherlands.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Ocean Winds and Aker plan 6GW Scottish floating offshore wind

Ocean Winds and Aker Offshore Wind submitted bids to develop 6GW of floating offshore wind projects in Scotland’s recent leasing round, the companies have announced. The pair aims to build the capacity in the outer Moray Firth, off Scotland's north-east coast. They would use the semi-submersible floating platforms developed by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
resilience.org

The gritty reality of solar power

Ed. note: This article also appeared on Green Social Thought. Time is fast running out. The world’s affluent nations, with their abundant greenhouse emissions, have to finally drag themselves across the starting line and begin phasing out fossil fuels at the accelerated pace that the climate emergency demands. And if they can manage to do that, they clearly will need to quickly build up wind and solar electric capacity to partially compensate for the shrinkage of oil, gas, and coal supplies while addressing the prospect of energy shortages by securing production of essential goods and services for everyone.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scrapdigest.com

Solar Panels in India: Pricing, Warranties, and the best type

Photovoltaic solar energy has been growing in participation in India and in the world. It is a renewable alternative to sources derived from fossil fuels that are polluting and scarce. In addition, solar energy is comparatively cheaper than electricity from hydroelectric plants, the main national energy grid. The first step...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Richmond.com

Dominion Energy to partner on solar project in Virginia coalfields

A global conservation nonprofit and Virginia’s largest electricity utility announced plans Monday to develop what they say will be a large-scale solar project on former surface mines in the southwest Virginia coalfields. Dominion Energy Virginia plans to repurpose about 1,200 acres of the former Red Onion surface mine and surrounding...
VIRGINIA STATE
pv-magazine.com

Proposals received for latest version of delayed Kuwaiti gigasolar project

The three-and-a-half-years delayed Dabdaba solar project planned by the government of Kuwait is back out for tender, according to a report on Dubai-based trade news website Energy and Utilities. An article posted on the site yesterday reported the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) – which has taken over the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Regional strategy to turbocharge Indonesian solar

A study prepared by the governments of Indonesia and Denmark has suggested a series of regional solar capacity targets can help the South East Asian nation to emission reduction targets which include having renewables supply 23% of its power mix by 2025. The Renewable Energy Pipeline proposed by Indonesia's Department...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Stake in Greece’s distribution grid sells for €2.1bn

The Spear WTE Investments Sarl business owned by Australian investment banking giant Macquarie will pay €2.12 billion for a 49% share in Greek electric grid company Hedno (the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator). The majority of Greece’s transmission and distribution lines belong to state-owned utility the Public Power Corporation (PPC).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Developers move forward with GW-scale PV-wind-storage project in Australia

Two hundred megawatts of solar, 400 MW of wind, and a minimum 600 MWh of battery energy storage – Energy Estate and Renewable Energy Systems (RES) are finally pushing forward with their planned 2 GW Central Queensland Power (CQP) development in Australia. Initial community drop-in information sessions for the hybrid renewable energy hub, known as the Moah Creek Renewable Energy Project, start next week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Impact of increasing PV module prices on Indian market

India aims to develop the world’s largest clean energy program by 2022, with 175 GW of renewable energy capacity, including 100 GW of solar power. By 2030, the country’s power demand will be 817 GW, with more than half of that coming from clean energy and 280 GW coming from solar energy alone.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times and Democrat

Dantzler Farms to get renewable energy grant

COLUMBIA – U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced that the department is investing $464 million to build or improve renewable energy infrastructure and to help rural communities, agricultural producers and businesses lower energy costs in 48 states and Puerto Rico. Acting State Director Marty Bright-Rivera announced that...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
mynews13.com

Solar farms: A closer look at utility scale solar

OHIO — As the world moves closer toward renewable paths to power, Ohio is taking center stage. Toledo will soon be home to one of the largest solar panel manufacturers in the world, First Solar. Meanwhile, people continue to install solar panels on their roofs, but there are some who...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

South Australian electricity network’s rooftop PV trial set for launch

Sept. 23 will mark the start of SA Power Networks’ (SAPN) 12-month Flexible Exports Trial, which has the potential to double the amount of rooftop PV participating in the South Australian electricity network, by using smart technology to manage the flow of solar exports in response to congestion signals. New...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Hanwha Q Cells unveils plan to produce perovskite, TOPCon solar modules

South Korea-based solar module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells will invest a total of KRW1.5 trillion ($1.28 billion) over the next five years to expand solar module manufacturing capacity and increase research and development activities in its home country. “The overall investment plan will include a 3.1 GW production capacity expansion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

