Gov. Pete Ricketts has a lot to say lately. Is he running for something?

By Paul Hammel Omaha World-Herald
Columbus Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitical observers have noticed a change in Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has ramped up his public criticism of policy changes coming out of Washington in recent months. In his weekly columns, press statements and public appearances, the Republican has taken President Joe Biden to task for the chaotic exit from Afghanistan, “trampling” on gun rights, canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and rescinding a prohibition on using U.S. foreign aid for abortion.

News Channel Nebraska

Republicans expect conservative revival

NEBRASKA CITY – Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted former Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at his annual “streak fry” Sunday in Nebraska City, where the Republicans offered optimism for a revival of conservative values. Ricketts: “We can start to change the nation with...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis’s Biden-Bashing Is Looking Like a 2024 Preview

Ron DeSantis took his offensive against Joe Biden on the road this past week, appearing at a fundraising event in Nebraska to give what has the makings of a 2024 stump speech, according to Politico. DeSantis may be up for reelection next year in Florida, but his focus was national as he escalated tensions with Biden over his state’s COVID-19 surge. “My message from Florida is this: When Joe Biden violates the Constitution, when Joe Biden attacks the jobs of Floridians and Americans, when Joe Biden targets the livelihood of Florida families and American families, I am fighting back against him,” DeSantis declared.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NebraskaTV

Gov. Pete Ricketts to join other governors in fighting against vaccine mandates

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he plans to join other Republican governors in challenging President Joe Biden’s sweeping new vaccine requirement in court. Ricketts said on Fox News Sunday that Nebraska’s attorney general has been consulting with other attorneys general who believe the federal government is overstepping...
LINCOLN, NE
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Gov. Pete Ricketts on President Biden's vaccine mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Governor Pete Ricketts released the following statement after President Joe Biden's announcement of vaccine mandates for healthcare workers:. President Biden’s announcement is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power. This plan isn’t about public health – this is about government control and taking away personal liberties.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
foxnebraska.com

Gov. Ricketts says President Biden's overreach is a violation of personal freedom

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. would attempt to mandate coronavirus vaccinations on healthcare workers and private employers. “President Biden’s announcement is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power,” said Governor Ricketts. “This plan isn’t about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WESH

‘It’s nonsense’: Gov. DeSantis addresses idea he would run for president in 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday brushed away the idea that he is running for president in 2024. “All the speculation about me is purely manufactured,” said DeSantis during a press conference he held to tout a monoclonal antibody treatment unit in St. Cloud. “I just do my job and we work hard… I hear all this stuff and honestly, it’s nonsense.”
ORLANDO, FL
Hastings Tribune

Gov. Pete Ricketts: Remembering 9/11, renewing our patriotism

Twenty years ago, the United States suffered the terrorist attacks of 9/11. No one old enough to remember that day will ever forget it. It was surreal to watch the Twin Towers collapse and heartbreaking to see images of first responders covered head to toe in dust, searching through the debris in Manhattan.
POLITICS
Norfolk Daily News

Ricketts says EPA must follow SRE rules

GRAND ISLAND - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says EPA needs to operate within its authority to enforce ethanol regulations. At the Nebraska State Fair, Ricketts said the agency didn’t follow the rules when granting many small refinery exemptions. “I think the small refinery exemptions were abused and so we do...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts’ Labor Day statement

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Labor Day:. “This Labor Day marks exactly 18 months since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Nebraska on March 6, 2020. Over the past year and a half, our state has powered through the pandemic by working hard and looking after one another. Nurses, doctors, and so many other medical professionals have stepped up to provide care to Nebraskans. Our farm and ranch families have once again showed their grit and endurance during the pandemic by raising the crops and livestock we need to feed the world. Small businesses across the state have found creative ways to keep moving forward and serving their customers.”
LINCOLN, NE
wnax.com

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Opposes School Face Mask Mandates

While a number of Nebraska school districts are telling their students and staff to use face masks, Governor Pete Ricketts is opposed to those policies…. Ricketts says other studies show questionable benefits…. Ricketts says kids could have bad outcomes from wearing masks…. Ricketts says he opposes face mask mandates in...
NEBRASKA STATE
Hastings Tribune

Gov. Pete Ricketts: Investing in our greatest resource

Over the past year, Nebraska’s economy has been booming, creating more and more great opportunities here in the Good Life. We currently have the lowest unemployment rate in the nation at 2.3%. That equals our state’s lowest rate ever and is less than half of the national unemployment rate of...
POLITICS

